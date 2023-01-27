ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The first flight for budget Australian airline Bonza has taken off

Budget Australian airline Bonza successfully launched its first flight ever which departed Sunshine Coast this morning and landed on the Whitsunday Coast just under two hours later. Chief executive Tim Jordan appeared on Today this morning to celebrate the monumental occasion. He told the hosts that the airline’s aim is...
Get To Know: Melbourne’s striking darkwave artist V

The Melbourne-based underground artist V has an inscrutable name – try searching for their esoteric music online – but it’s wholly befitting their mesmerisingly undefinable sound. Their upcoming album, Faithless, is a stirring post-industrial collection, filled with stunning synths, yearning voices, vintage electronics, and enthralling tape manipulation.
Lime Cordiale are going on a regional tour

Lime Cordiale have announced a short regional tour of Australia. Beginning in Dee Why on Friday, March 15th, the pop-rock group will then visit six other regional spots through March and April (see full dates below). They’ll be joined by a trio of stellar special guests: rising singer-songwriters Bella Amor...
Paramore are opening exclusive Australian pop-up stores

Big news, fans: the beloved pop-punk trio are opening up a pair of pop-up stores in Australia next month. The surprise stores are in celebration of the band’s new album, This Is Why, which is scheduled for release on Friday, February 10th (pre-save/pre-order here). The pop-up stores will appear...
Australia’s newest indie festival features Modest Mouse, Slowdive & more

There’s a curious new festival coming to Australia this year, and it’s one firmly aimed at indie music fans. The inaugural Daydream will be held at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, and Brisbane’s Riverstage at the end of April (see full details below).
The Groovin the Moo 2023 lineup is here

The Groovin the Moo 2023 lineup is officially here. The iconic Aussie festival is returning in April and May, with tickets to all dates going on sale next Tuesday, February 7th at 12pm local time (see full details below). And the newly announced lineup has a little something to suit...

