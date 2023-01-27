ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

newscenter1.tv

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Extreme Weather Causes Big Pileup on I-90 East of Missoula

Montana Highway Patrol troopers now say a crash that blocked traffic between Missoula and Drummond Tuesday evening was caused when seven different vehicles tangled in the curves of the Bearmouth, sending half a dozen people to the hospital. Troopers say the crash began when a westbound commercial vehicle was traveling...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday

DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Deputy finds lamb 'blankie' outside Three Forks Cafe

THREE FORKS, Mont. - A stuffed lamb 'blankie' was found outside the Three Forks Café in Three Forks Tuesday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office posted on social media asking the public anyone who knows the rightful owner to send GCSO a message.
THREE FORKS, MT
NBCMontana

Modular home manufacturer building massive facility in Butte

A major economic investment is coming to Butte that will shake up the housing construction industry. Representatives from Dvele, a company that designs, manufactures, and builds modular homes in the U.S. And Canada, is building a 450 ,000 square foot manufacturing plant at the Montana Connections Industrial Park in Silver Bow County.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte-Silver Bow crews respond to duplex fire

MISSOULA, MT — Butte-Silver Bow firefighters responded to a two-story duplex heavily engulfed in smoke on the 700 block of Granite Street on Monday. According to the fire department, crews gained entry to the structure through a basement extension. They later discovered the fire started in the basement near...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison

DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana State Prison inmate has died in a suspected homicide, which is being investigated by the Department of Corrections and the Powell County Sheriff's Office. Todd C. Fisher, 49, of Glendive, died on Sunday at the prison in Deer Lodge, officials said. Fisher...
DEER LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

Lawmakers hear bill giving health care providers choice to opt out

HELENA, Mont. — As the fifth week of the Montana legislative session gets underway, another health care bill is getting major attention, this time on the House side. House Bill 303 gives medical practitioners, institutions and payers the freedom to decline certain actions based on their conscience. At its core, that’s what proponents say the bill -- nicknamed the “Med Act” -- which had a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, is about. The bill’s sponsor says it is about the procedure, not the person, who may have religious, moral or ethical objections.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

6 people hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash west of Drummond

MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is flowing slowly in both directions on Interstate 90 near Drummond as crews work to clear a seven-vehicle crash scene. Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Montana Highway Patrol says a westbound commercial vehicle was driving too fast for conditions when it hit a...
DRUMMOND, MT
NBCMontana

Vehicle crashes along I-90 and I-15

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are reporting two separate vehicle crashes one on I-90 and the other on I-15. The crash on I-15 is in the northbound lane near mile marker 173 on Boulder Hill and emergency crews are responding. The accident on I-90 is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Crews called to multi-vehicle crash on I-90 south of Deer Lodge

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Powell County Sheriff's Office is alerting drivers that first responders are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident south of Deer Lodge. The incident site is on Interstate 90 near the Racetrack area. Montana’s road report website indicates multiple commercial vehicles were involved in the...
DEER LODGE, MT
montanarightnow.com

I-90 closed in both directions near Drummond

Detours are in place on I-90 near Drummond after a multi-vehicle crash. Montana Highway Patrol is reporting eastbound traffic is detoured at MM138 and westbound traffic is being detoured at Drummond. I-90 will remain closed to traffic as multiple ambulances and first responders are traveling to the scene. As of...
DRUMMOND, MT
montanarightnow.com

UPDATE: Multi-car pileup blocks I-90 near Drummond

Both east- and westbound lanes of I-90 just west of Drummond were blocked Tuesday due to a large wreck. Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson reported that a multi-car pileup on I-90 west near mile marker 144 was called in at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday. Emergency teams were on-scene, and injuries...
DRUMMOND, MT

