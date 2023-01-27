Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
Extreme Weather Causes Big Pileup on I-90 East of Missoula
Montana Highway Patrol troopers now say a crash that blocked traffic between Missoula and Drummond Tuesday evening was caused when seven different vehicles tangled in the curves of the Bearmouth, sending half a dozen people to the hospital. Troopers say the crash began when a westbound commercial vehicle was traveling...
MT National Guard team set for flight to training exercise in Florida
A Montana National Guard unit is getting a lift ahead of a big exercise this week. On Monday, two huge C-17 aircraft arrived in Helena to carry the 83rd Civil Support Team to a training.
montanarightnow.com
Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday
DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
$150,000 Fine and Jail for Dangerous Insurance Fraud in Helena
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing told KGVO News on Monday about how a former insurance agent in Helena was recently sentenced for his role in an insurance fraud scheme. Helena Insurance Agent gets Jail Time and a $150,000 Fine. Downing said...
montanarightnow.com
Deputy finds lamb 'blankie' outside Three Forks Cafe
THREE FORKS, Mont. - A stuffed lamb 'blankie' was found outside the Three Forks Café in Three Forks Tuesday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office posted on social media asking the public anyone who knows the rightful owner to send GCSO a message.
NBCMontana
Modular home manufacturer building massive facility in Butte
A major economic investment is coming to Butte that will shake up the housing construction industry. Representatives from Dvele, a company that designs, manufactures, and builds modular homes in the U.S. And Canada, is building a 450 ,000 square foot manufacturing plant at the Montana Connections Industrial Park in Silver Bow County.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow crews respond to duplex fire
MISSOULA, MT — Butte-Silver Bow firefighters responded to a two-story duplex heavily engulfed in smoke on the 700 block of Granite Street on Monday. According to the fire department, crews gained entry to the structure through a basement extension. They later discovered the fire started in the basement near...
Suspected Homicide At Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge
This just in from the Montana Department of Corrections:. The Montana Department of Corrections has announced they have begun an investigation of a suspected homicide of an inmate at Montana State Prison, in collaboration with the Powell County Sheriff's Office. It has been announced that Todd Fisher, 49, was pronounced...
What's up with the now-dilapidated building off 11th?
Before the building on the corner of North Roberts St. and 11th Ave. in Helena sat empty, it used to be something—an engineering firm, an attorney’s office, KBLL Radio.
montanarightnow.com
Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana State Prison inmate has died in a suspected homicide, which is being investigated by the Department of Corrections and the Powell County Sheriff's Office. Todd C. Fisher, 49, of Glendive, died on Sunday at the prison in Deer Lodge, officials said. Fisher...
NBCMontana
Lawmakers hear bill giving health care providers choice to opt out
HELENA, Mont. — As the fifth week of the Montana legislative session gets underway, another health care bill is getting major attention, this time on the House side. House Bill 303 gives medical practitioners, institutions and payers the freedom to decline certain actions based on their conscience. At its core, that’s what proponents say the bill -- nicknamed the “Med Act” -- which had a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, is about. The bill’s sponsor says it is about the procedure, not the person, who may have religious, moral or ethical objections.
NBCMontana
6 people hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash west of Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is flowing slowly in both directions on Interstate 90 near Drummond as crews work to clear a seven-vehicle crash scene. Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Montana Highway Patrol says a westbound commercial vehicle was driving too fast for conditions when it hit a...
NBCMontana
Vehicle crashes along I-90 and I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are reporting two separate vehicle crashes one on I-90 and the other on I-15. The crash on I-15 is in the northbound lane near mile marker 173 on Boulder Hill and emergency crews are responding. The accident on I-90 is...
NBCMontana
Crews called to multi-vehicle crash on I-90 south of Deer Lodge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Powell County Sheriff's Office is alerting drivers that first responders are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident south of Deer Lodge. The incident site is on Interstate 90 near the Racetrack area. Montana’s road report website indicates multiple commercial vehicles were involved in the...
montanarightnow.com
I-90 closed in both directions near Drummond
Detours are in place on I-90 near Drummond after a multi-vehicle crash. Montana Highway Patrol is reporting eastbound traffic is detoured at MM138 and westbound traffic is being detoured at Drummond. I-90 will remain closed to traffic as multiple ambulances and first responders are traveling to the scene. As of...
montanarightnow.com
UPDATE: Multi-car pileup blocks I-90 near Drummond
Both east- and westbound lanes of I-90 just west of Drummond were blocked Tuesday due to a large wreck. Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson reported that a multi-car pileup on I-90 west near mile marker 144 was called in at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday. Emergency teams were on-scene, and injuries...
