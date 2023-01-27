ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

‘Soul Dogs’ Westminster Aims to Provide Services to Community Members Through Canine Companionship

It’s no secret that dogs are so much more than just a pet, they’re a companion, and to some they’re even more. ‘Soul Dogs’ is a non-profit located in Westminster that provides services to individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities and autism. They believe in the power of the human-animal relationship to help heal trauma and so much more.
WESTMINSTER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
EVERGREEN, CO
tourcounsel.com

Outlets at Castle Rock | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado

Located south of Denver, about 30 minutes from downtown, the Outlets at Castle Rock is another option if you're looking to shop for heavily discounted clothing and accessories. You will find dozens of international clothing stores such as Levi's, Banana Republic, 7 For All Mankind and the sports brands Adidas,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood

Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Crashes constant at Denver intersection

Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Labor shortage impacting local in Colorado. The labor shortage is...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Tips you can follow to keep "dry" even after January

Many people tried Dry January this month. FOX31 talked to an expert for some tips you can follow. Tips you can follow to keep “dry” even after January. Many people tried Dry January this month. FOX31 talked to an expert for some tips you can follow. Labor shortage...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking

Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Frigid temperatures with light snow

An arctic airmass has made its way into eastern Colorado and will also make Denver weather cold. The very cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday. Denver weather: Frigid temperatures with light snow. An arctic airmass has made its way into eastern Colorado...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location

AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Denver ties 38 year old cold record

Denver ties 38 year old cold record, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse explains. Denver ties 38 year old cold record, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse explains. The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. Arraignment for Platteville police officer. An arraignment is being held for a Platteville...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Get Schooled On One of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places

In 2006, one of Colorado's oldest schoolhouses, Georgetown School, was facing the imminent threat of being torn down. Despite its doomed fate, the site was ultimately saved by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation & Preservation, Inc. With this, the historic school was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, preserving...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

These volunteers are working hard to clear off icy Denver sidewalks

A group of volunteers have started working for Safe Snow Routes to School to help clean up snowy and icy sidewalks around Denver. These volunteers are working hard to clear off icy …. A group of volunteers have started working for Safe Snow Routes to School to help clean up...
DENVER, CO

