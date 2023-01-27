DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado congressman wants to ban the TikTok app and lawmakers are working on a solution to the state’s highest rate of auto theft in the country. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican, introduced the “No TikTok on the United States Devices Act” on Wednesday. The bill would prohibit TikTok from being downloaded on all devices in the U.S. It would also ban commercial activity with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO