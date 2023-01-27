Read full article on original website
Taylor Lewan Detailed Interest In Steelers; Absolutely Could Give Team A Friendly Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately need a bruiser, old-school kind of offensive lineman. Their five top linemen started all 17 games this past season, and they exceeded expectations. After struggling in training camp and the preseason, the unit was soon led by free agent signings James Daniels and Mason Cole to a productive regular season.
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night. It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their...
Bruins Should Target 3 Star Players After Missing Out on Bo Horvat
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were linked to star center Bo Horvat. It seemed very possible that Horvat would become a Bruin, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli even noted that Boston could be the ideal landing spot for him. Yet, things have now changed on that front, as the New York Islanders came out of nowhere and acquired Horvat last night (Jan. 30). Now, Boston’s primary trade target is off the board.
Grading the Bo Horvat trade: The Canucks hit a single, while the Islanders strike out
Fire up that popular Joker GIF from "The Dark Knight." Center Bo Horvat, perceived by most as the No. 1 domino to tumble approaching the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline, has changed addresses 32 days early. He’s officially a New York Islander. The Vancouver Canucks sent their captain cross-continent in...
Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
Lakers Trade Target Bojan Bogdanovic Says Pistons Have Assured Him He’s In Their Long-Term Plans
With the trade deadline nearing, eyes continue to be on the Los Angeles Lakers and whether or not they will make another move. Among the possible trade targets, one that has likely been mentioned most is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic is enjoying perhaps the best season of his...
The Cubs One-Two Punch in Rotation Could Make All the Difference
The Chicago Cubs are in a much better position right now than they were a year ago today. There is so much hope for the future and the rebuild can be characterized as "completed." What comes next is anyone's guess. A postseason berth? A World Series? Years of underperforming?. All...
49ers player accuses NFL of wanting Eagles in Super Bowl
Somebody associated with the San Francisco 49ers has suggested the NFL preferred for the Philadelphia Eagles to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. One anonymous 49ers player told NFL insider Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle that the injury to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy early in Sunday's NFC Championship Game ended San Francisco's chances of notching an upset win in Philadelphia for reasons that had nothing to do with fourth-choice option Josh Johnson.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
Lettieri Injured At Bruins Practice, Won’t Travel To Toronto
BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins hoped to reward veteran forward Vinni Lettieri for his strong play this season at the AHL level with the Providence Bruins with a callup ahead of the NHL All-Star break. Instead, Lettieri suffered an lower body injury during Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and will not be making the quick trip to Toronto for Wednesday night’s road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Brock Purdy reveals extent of arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off.
What a potential trade for Bengals WR Tee Higgins could look like
The New York Giants are in the market to acquire a new top-end wide receiver this offseason. The Giants could look to add a new receiving threat for Daniel Jones through the draft, but there are also opportunities for the Giants to add a more-established player via trade. Recent trades for wide receivers around the NFL have led to breakout campaigns from quarterbacks such as Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa. The Giants could consider trading for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins this offseason to propel the breakout of Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense in 2023.
The Twins prospect with 'huge raw power' and 'explosive swing'
The name Minnesota Twins fans need to become familiar with is Emmanuel Rodriguez. He's 20 years old, 5-foot-10 and about 210 pounds. He plays the outfield and is considered one of the organization's best prospects. Just how good could he become? Well, Keith Law, who covers the MLB for The...
Steelers Connections Could Help Land A Possible QB Guru For The Coaching Staff In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers have preached so far this off-season that most of what it is doing while trying to be a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season is making sure that rookie Kenny Pickett is comfortable. The decision to keep much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, for a third season came largely down to his strong working relationship with the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh according to Steelers team president , Art Rooney II.
Chicago Bears Cap Space Changes Drastically For 2023
The Chicago Bears have a new outlook for cap space. The Chicago Bears went through a lean year in 2022. They lead the league in dead cap, which aided the Bears in gaining the number one draft pick this spring. Now they head into the offseason with the most money to spend in free agency by a wide margin. The Bears will have even more money in their coffers from a salary cap increase in 2023.
Will Blackhawks' Patrick Kane be traded at the deadline?
With just over four weeks until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’ve got you covered every day at Daily Faceoff with one trade-focused story leading up to Deadline Day. Today we’re going to do a deep dive on Chicago Blackhawks icon Patrick Kane, who will be contemplating trade possibilities as the No. 4 ranked player on our Trade Targets board.
Jets' Breece Hall goes viral for bold prediction about team
Those are some confident words for the running back. Hall was the No. 36 overall pick by the Jets out of Iowa State. The rookie was showing off his playmaking ability until suffering a season-ending torn ACL injury in his knee in Week 7. He had 463 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns, plus 218 receiving yards.
Watch: LaMelo Ball Seen Vibing With His Hot Girlfriend Ana Montana
LaMelo Ball has been enjoying success in his early career that many thought he was too overhyped to achieve. The 21-year-old is already a former All-Star but is battling injuries on one of the worst teams in the NBA now. If Ball can stay healthy more often, he is bound to remain one of the best guards in the East.
