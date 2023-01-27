Read full article on original website
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Anna Kelles to host virtual town hall on crime and safety
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An elected official will lead a public discussion about public safety. In response to rising crime over the last three years due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Assemblymember Anna Kelles will host a virtual town hall with the Vera Institute of Justice to discuss the root causes of crime and how to collectively improve public safety. The panel will also include community justice members, community-based service providers, and faith leaders for a “fact-based, solution-oriented conversation.”
Homer might regulate bright signs
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County village is considering a new law. Homer might regulate the use of illuminated signs. A public hearing happens tonight at Homer Town Hall. It starts at 5:30 PM. Elsewhere in the county, a new Christmas tree farm could be coming to Cortlandville.
Crews put out house fire in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house caught fire in Owego over the weekend. Crews responded to a home on George Street on Saturday. Authorities say fire was found in the ceiling. The flames were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Owego Police assisted on the scene.
Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
Ithaca PBA: Tyre Nichols’ death by officers ‘depraved’ and ‘illegal’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association is condemning the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis by five police officers. Ithaca PBA President Tom Condzella calls the beating death of the 29-year-old a “depraved criminal act,” adding the officers involved weren’t doing police work that night but rather “cruel and illegal conduct.”
TCAT Board approves ’23 spending plan
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT’s 2023 budget has been approved. The transit agency’s board of directors approved a 20% increase in operational spending over 22, agreeing on a $19.2 million budget. The board also said yes to capital funding to renovate part of the TCAT facility on Willow Avenue.
Elmira bus driver injured after crashing into house
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bus driver is recovering after crashing into a house Monday in Elmira. WENY-TV reports the Chemung County Transit bus was struck by a Jeep who did not make a full stop, then crashed into the house near Euclid Avenue. The bus driver suffered a head injury and is in stable condition. No passengers were on the bus at the time.
