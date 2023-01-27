ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca PBA: Tyre Nichols’ death by officers ‘depraved’ and ‘illegal’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association is condemning the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis by five police officers. Ithaca PBA President Tom Condzella calls the beating death of the 29-year-old a “depraved criminal act,” adding the officers involved weren’t doing police work that night but rather “cruel and illegal conduct.”
ITHACA, NY
Elmira bus driver injured after crashing into house

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bus driver is recovering after crashing into a house Monday in Elmira. WENY-TV reports the Chemung County Transit bus was struck by a Jeep who did not make a full stop, then crashed into the house near Euclid Avenue. The bus driver suffered a head injury and is in stable condition. No passengers were on the bus at the time.
ELMIRA, NY
Crews put out house fire in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house caught fire in Owego over the weekend. Crews responded to a home on George Street on Saturday. Authorities say fire was found in the ceiling. The flames were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Owego Police assisted on the scene.
OWEGO, NY
Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
OWEGO, NY
New mechanics, drivers fueling optimism at TCAT

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT has some new staff members. General Manager Scot Vanderpool tells WHCU the transit company is seeing progress in the new year. The new mechanics started working on Monday. Since mid-October, TCAT has been cutting service week to week because they’ve been short on drivers...
ITHACA, NY
Opinions vary on Cortland County redistricting

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Legislators in Cortland County have mixed opinions on redistricting. The county is currently divided into 17 parts, but officials are considering cutting that number. According to county documents, Legislator Beau Harbin supports having 13 districts – he believes it would keep communities together. Legislator Kelly...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Anna Kelles to host virtual town hall on crime and safety

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An elected official will lead a public discussion about public safety. In response to rising crime over the last three years due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Assemblymember Anna Kelles will host a virtual town hall with the Vera Institute of Justice to discuss the root causes of crime and how to collectively improve public safety. The panel will also include community justice members, community-based service providers, and faith leaders for a “fact-based, solution-oriented conversation.”
ITHACA, NY
TCAT Board approves ’23 spending plan

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT’s 2023 budget has been approved. The transit agency’s board of directors approved a 20% increase in operational spending over 22, agreeing on a $19.2 million budget. The board also said yes to capital funding to renovate part of the TCAT facility on Willow Avenue.
ITHACA, NY

