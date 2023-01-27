Read full article on original website
lehighsports.com
Reigle's School Record Leads to Field Athlete of the Week Award
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - First-year Laura Reigle captured her third Patriot League weekly award on Tuesday. Reigle, who has claimed two Patriot League Rookie of the Week awards this season, was named Patriot League Female Athlete of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. The Hilton, N.Y. native broke...
lehighsports.com
Reigle Breaks Own School Record as Lehigh Dominates Lafayette 108.5-72.5
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - First-year Laura Reigle made history in her first rivalry meet as a Mountain Hawk, breaking her own school record to become the first female in Lehigh history to jump 4.00m. On top of Reigle's record breaking performance, the Lehigh women's track and field team continued to shine as the team defeated Lafayette 108.5-72.5 on Saturday in Rauch Fieldhouse to claim its 14th straight victory over the Leopards in the Rivalry presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Conludes Regular Season at Bison Invite
LEWISBURG, Pa. -The Lehigh men's swimming and diving team was back in Lewisburg for the second straight week, partaking in the Bison Invite Saturday afternoon at Kinney Natatorium. The Mountain Hawks finished in fifth out of seven teams, coming home with 180 points. The 200-yard medley relay picked up 34...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Tallies Four First-Place Finishes at Bison Invite
LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Lehigh women's swimming and diving team was back in Lewisburg, this time competing in the Bison Invite Saturday afternoon at Kinney Natatorium. The Mountain Hawks came in third out of six teams, tallying 480 points. Lehigh won four events, with Sarah Hardy leading the way, despite...
lehighsports.com
Four Mountain Hawks Reach Double-Digits as Lehigh Takes Down Boston U. for Eighth Consecutive Win
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team recorded its eighth-straight victory with a 66-55 win over Boston University on Sunday afternoon in Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks match their longest winning streak since 2018. Lehigh is 13-8 overall and improved its Patriot League record to 8-2 while the...
lehighsports.com
No. 21 Lehigh Comes Up One Match Short Against No. 17 Arizona State at Grace Hall
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Wrestling at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall for the first time in more than two months, a sellout crowd of 1,855 saw No. 21 Lehigh fall 20-16 to No. 17 Arizona State Saturday night. The visiting Sun Devils claimed six bouts overall including two key early decisions to hand the Mountain Hawks their second straight setback.
lehighsports.com
Boston U. Uses Second Quarter Scoring Run to Defeat Lehigh 82-69
BOSTON, Mass. - Playing its second straight undefeated Patriot League team in four days, the Lehigh women's basketball team just couldn't quite get it done again, falling to Boston University 82-69 at Case Gym Saturday night. Lehigh is 10-11 overall and 6-4 in league play, while the Terriers sit in...
