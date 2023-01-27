SAN JOSE, Calif.—For the seventh time in her career, Emma Milne tied her school record on beam and the Spartan beam team nearly broke a school record as the San José State women's gymnastics team opened the home season with a 195.150 Sunday afternoon in a tri-meet with Sacramento State and UW-La Crosse inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center.

