San Jose, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

Milne Honored for Third Consecutive Week

SAN JOSE, Calif.—For the third consecutive week, San José State women's gymnast Emma Milne has been named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Specialist of the Week. Won the bars and beam titles with exact 9.925 scores against Sacramento State and UW-La Crosse on Sunday. Tied her career high...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Compete Hard in Final Day of Cal Cup

BERKELEY, Calif. - Goalkeeper Hannah Henry scored a goal and recorded 10 saves in the No.14 Spartans (2-5) 12-8 loss to No.11 UC Davis (1-2), while Lior Ben David contributed two goals and an assist to lead the Spartans in their 7-9 loss to No.9 Fresno State (2-4). Match One (UC Davis):
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Complete First Round at Southwestern Invitational

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Zubair Firdaus finished round one of the Southwestern Invitational with a 73 (+1) to lead San José State while Kristopher Stiles finished just one stroke behind Firdaus with a 74 (+2) from the North Ranch Country Club on Monday. Firdaus is tied for 22nd place...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Gymnastics Shines In Home Opener Sunday

SAN JOSE, Calif.—For the seventh time in her career, Emma Milne tied her school record on beam and the Spartan beam team nearly broke a school record as the San José State women's gymnastics team opened the home season with a 195.150 Sunday afternoon in a tri-meet with Sacramento State and UW-La Crosse inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
SAN JOSE, CA

