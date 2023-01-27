ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for the Weekend: Top available sleepers, streamers for the tail end of Week 15 include Caris LeVert, Tim Hardaway Jr. & Jeremy Sochan

By Sloan Piva
 4 days ago
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA FanDuel Picks 1/31: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Tuesday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

If you can believe it, today marks the last day of January! With a plethora of NBA developments slated for the next four weeks, including the All-Star Game and the trade deadline, it can be easy to overlook the upcoming evening of hoops at this stage of the season. Tonight's slate features five solid games, providing us with countless DFS lineup opportunities, so we took to FanDuel to enter the $375K Tuesday NBA Clutch Shot ($100K to first).
ng-sportingnews.com

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Tuesday, Jan. 31

There are five games on Tuesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Hornets-Bucks, Lakers-Knicks, and Heat-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' O.G. Anunoby, featuring Lakers, Knicks

It's clear a team would have to blow the Raptors away to get O.G. Anunoby at this season's trade deadline. In December, ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his podcast that the "entire league" wants Anunoby and the price for him could be on par with what the Cavaliers gave up for Donovan Mitchell. NBA insider Marc Stein later added that it would take "lots — LOTS — to pry" Anunoby away from the Raptors.
ng-sportingnews.com

Inside Pascal Siakam's All-Star case: Is Raptors forward a shoo-in for 2023 in Utah?

Pascal Siakam was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2019-20. He's earned two All-NBA selections since but has yet to return to the All-Star Game. To no surprise, Siakam missed the cut of being a starter for this year's All-Star Game, but he has one more opportunity to be named an All-Star when the head coaches vote on the reserves, the result of which will be announced later this week.
UTAH STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Can you name every NBA player to score 50 points in a game during 2022-23 season?

The high-scoring performances around the NBA this season have been on another level, with Giannis Antetokounmpo adding to the outbursts with the fourth 50-point game of his career. His outburst against the Pelicans marked his second 50-point game of the month and continues what's been a historic season so far....

