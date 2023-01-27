Read full article on original website
Worldline Introduces Buland Bharat Digital Payments Suite for a More Inclusive India
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a key player focused on payments services, announced the launch of its Buland Bharat digital payments suite, which is designed specially “keeping in mind the needs and wants of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.”. The Buland Bharat digital payments suite is “in line with...
Thailand based Insurtech Eazy Digital Secures $850K via Seed Round
Eazy Digital, a Thai insurtech startup that provides digital platforms for insurance companies, has raised US$850,000 in an oversubscribed seed funding round. The investment round was “led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures, Wing Vasiksiri, and Sasin Bangkok Venture Club.”. Eazy Digital is a platform that...
PrimaryBid, Winterflood to Advance UK Retail Investor Participation in Equity Markets
PrimaryBid and Winterflood announced a collaboration to further advance UK retail investor participation in equity and debt capital markets, including IPOs and follow-on fundraises. Together the firms will “offer API integration to any stockbroker or wealth manager wishing to distribute primary market deals to retail investor clients, leveraging the UK’s...
Capitolis Completes Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk Optimization
Capitolis, the technology company reimagining capital markets, completed its nineteenth Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR) optimization in January, “with this latest run incorporating a record number of entities, driving a record reduction of over $290 billion in effective notional.”. This marks another momentous occasion for Capitolis as...
Framework Ventures Leads $4.91M Seed Round for Asset Reality, the Solution for Crypto Asset Recovery
Asset Reality, the end-to-end solution for digital asset recovery, has raised $4.91 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, a venture capital firm “known for its early entry into decentralized finance (DeFi).”. The investment round also “saw participation from TechStars; The Fund (who previously backed blockchain analytic...
OneSpan to Acquire Blockchain Tech Provider ProvenDB to Bring Secure Vaulting to Future of Digital Transactions
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, announced that it has agreed to acquire ProvenDB, an Australia-based startup that delivers secure storage and vaulting for documents based on blockchain technology, “to provide an industry-leading trust model for high assurance contracts and documents.”. ProvenDB will “extend the capabilities...
Inscribe Secures $25M in Funding to Combat Financial Fraud with AI
Groceries, transportation, relationships, entertainment, and more are all now “available at the swipe of a smartphone,” the team at Inscribe notes in a blog post. Buyers have come “to not only enjoy — but expect — frictionless interactions that provide instant gratification.” Fast response times are “no longer a perk; they’re the most important attribute of the customer experience,” Inscribe writes in a recent update.
Marqeta Acquires Power Finance
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has announced the acquisition of Power Finance, a credit card management platform. Marqeta said in a public statement that it aims to boost its capabilities and leadership in the business of modern card issuing. Marqeta said the purchase is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023.
Channel Closes Mezzanine Funding Facility for European Fintech TP24
Channel Capital Advisors LLP has closed a mezzanine funding facility with TP24, a European fintech lending platform. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) “specializing in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.”. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has “deployed more than $9 billion of assets across...
Global Processing Services (GPS) Appoints Former Visa Exec Jim McCarthy to Lead Product Development
Global Processing Services (GPS), a global payments technology platform, announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will “lead GPS’ global commercial and...
Lloyds Banking Group Invests £4M in Car Management App Caura for UK Drivers
Lloyds Banking Group has invested £4 million in Caura, an all-in-one motoring app designed to take the hassle out of car ownership. Caura for iOS and Android “provides a single, highly intuitive interface for all driving related payments.” It serves “the 30 million motorists in the UK today who currently find themselves using between 8-10 apps and websites to manage their vehicles.”
Digital Securities Exchange ADDX Lists Hedge Fund Asia Genesis
Digital securities exchange ADDX has listed another alternative asset on its marketplace. The most recent offering is for the hedge fund Asia Genesis. According to ADDX, Asia Genesis is an Asia-focused macro hedge fund that aims to provide both capital preservation and positive annual compounding. Net return for 2022 was reported at +15.3%. The fund is said to trade exclusively in highly liquid exchange-listed futures and options. There is a monthly redemption option with no lock-in periods.
Yield App Acquires Structured Product Provider Trofi Group
Yield App has acquired Trofi Group, a platform that offers structured product solutions for cryptocurrencies, in response “to growing investor demand for enhanced yield investment opportunities.”. The acquisition adds four new structured product strategies “to Yield App’s product suite that offer the opportunity to capture upside across a range...
Long Time OurCrowd Portfolio Company Freightos Trades on Nasdaq
Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO), a global freight booking and payment platform, has listed its shares on the Nasdaq. Freightos is a long-time OurCrowd portfolio company and represents another exit for the global securities crowdfunding platform. Freightos went public as part of a SPAC deal sponsored by Gesher I Acquisition Corp, raising...
Fintech UK Report: Funding Sinks in 2022
A new report indicates that Fintech funding declined in 2022 as the sector was impacted by a challenging market. According to Tracxn, private Fintech firms in the UK raised a total of $11.2 billion in 2022, a drop of 13% from the year prior. In 2021, Fintechs raised $12.9 billion.
Crypto Council for Innovation Comments on White House Crypto Statement, RFI Issued on Digital Assets
On Friday, the White House posted a statement on crypto and the administration’s policy pertaining to digital asset innovation. In recent months, multiple crypto firms have filed for bankruptcy and an algorithmic stablecoin, TerraUSD, ended up not being very stable – destroying holder value. Earlier statements emanating from the Biden White House appeared to embrace digital asset innovation but the recent comment appears to pump the brakes on crypto as fears of contagion spilling into traditional financial services increase. On the same day, the US Federal Reserve Board issued a policy statement cautioning banks on their activities regarding crypto in what appeared to be a coordinated policy announcement.
Guardz Raises $10 Million in Round Led by Hanaco Ventures, iAngels Joins in
Guardz, a cybersecurity and insurance platform for small businesses, has emerged from stealth, announcing a $10 million Seed round. According to a note from Guardz, the round was led by Hanaco Ventures with the notable participation of online investment platform iAngels. Other investors include GKFF Ventures and Cyverse Capital. iAngels provides smaller investors access to interesting early-stage firms with a minimum investment of $10,000. Founded in 2014, iAngels reports 24 profitable exits and $400 million in AUM.
Bondora to Close Portfolio Manager, Portfolio Pro for New Investments from Feb 27, 2023
January is a time of “reflection,” Bondora writes in a blog post while adding that they usually look back at the history of investing via the European investment platform. According to Bondora, it is “no surprise that there’s always been one main driver behind everything they do: you, their investors.”
UK Fintech Paysend Remains Focused on Making Financial Services an Enabler to Business Growth
Large enterprises today are facing significant macroeconomic uncertainty across the world, according to an update from Paysend. Alexander Budyakov, Enterprise Business Executive, Paysend, notes that the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic continues “to disrupt markets and supply chains whilst inflationary pressures and fluctuating currency markets are complicating cross-border trade.”
Wealthtech Addepar Appoints John Wiseman as Chief Revenue Officer
John Wiseman recently joined Addepar as Chief Revenue Officer to lead the go-to-market (GTM) teams, “inclusive of Sales, Client Management, Services, Partnerships and Multi-Product Solutions.”. The Addepar team sat down with him “to find out what drew him to Addepar and what motivates him.”. Prior to joining Addepar...
