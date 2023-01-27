On Friday, the White House posted a statement on crypto and the administration’s policy pertaining to digital asset innovation. In recent months, multiple crypto firms have filed for bankruptcy and an algorithmic stablecoin, TerraUSD, ended up not being very stable – destroying holder value. Earlier statements emanating from the Biden White House appeared to embrace digital asset innovation but the recent comment appears to pump the brakes on crypto as fears of contagion spilling into traditional financial services increase. On the same day, the US Federal Reserve Board issued a policy statement cautioning banks on their activities regarding crypto in what appeared to be a coordinated policy announcement.

