LWVJC to host Legislative Forum on Feb. 25Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
KCRG.com
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
KCRG.com
McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
KCCI.com
Hello, Marjorie is a classic cocktail bar in a historic Des Moines building
DES MOINES, Iowa — Very Local's "Eat, Play, Stay" introduces us to a vibrant cocktail bar in Des Moines. Located in the old Des Moines Register building, Hello, Marjorie serves their own creations alongside classic cocktails. Owner Nick Tillinghast says Hello, Marjorie is named after his grandmother, Marjorie Anderson,...
KCRG.com
Groups gather to discuss Devonna Walker death at forum
North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday night at Penn Medows Park. National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa set to close in September. The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa is set to permanently close this year. Issues discussed at town hall after Devonna Walker death. Updated: 7...
who13.com
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6
Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
KCRG.com
Fire damages northwest Cedar Rapids home
The Iowa students of today are imagining the cities of tomorrow, thanks to a local competition in Cedar Rapids. RAGBRAI announces overnight stops along 500-mile-path across state. Updated: 7 hours ago. Organizers of the state-wide bike ride announced which cities will host overnight stops on Saturday evening. Local Democrats hopeful...
KCCI.com
Will Keeps released from hospital, recovering at home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Will Keeps, the rapper and community activist who was shot at the youth center he founded, is back at home, according to his family. Keeps was shot on Jan. 23 when police say Preston Walls came to Starts Right Here and opened fire. According to...
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
Elijah Wood’s Family Deli In Cedar Rapids Is Gone For Good
We've taken a look inside various celebrity homes in the state, but have you had a chance to check out everyone's favorite Hobbit's family deli before? Unfortunately, they didn't serve one onion ring to rule them all!. Elijah Wood, the star of the Lord of the Rings franchise has roots...
Wind Chill Advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Audubon, Guthrie Cass, Adair, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties from midnight tonight to 11 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says wind chills will be as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in...
who13.com
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital. Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died …. Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital. Iowa legislators work to fix errors in their 2021 …. Iowans and their pets ready for more arctic air this …
who13.com
Driver in Court Avenue crash dies at hospital
Fort Dodge woman accused of killing infant daughter. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce Des Moines concert. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce Des Moines concert. New counsel denied for Blaha, competency hearing …. New counsel denied for Blaha, competency hearing ordered. Today in Iowa talker: Spice Girls reunion?. Today...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids activists look for answers after fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 50 people attended a town hall in the Cedar Rapids library Sunday afternoon, armed with questions and looking for answers after the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Devonna Walker on Jan. 2. A video provided to KCRG-TV9 on Jan. 11 shows what happened before, during,...
KCRG.com
Bitterly cold air hangs around a couple of days
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather is on the way for the next several days, with a fair amount of sunshine to accompany it despite colder temperatures. Wind chills will stay below zero, quite a bit so during the night, until Tuesday. Cover exposed skin to prevent frostbite during these times, as exposure for as little as 30 minutes could result in that painful medical condition. Lows dip below zero the next two nights, with highs in the single digits above zero on Monday.
You Can Meet All the Cedar Rapids Police Dogs This Weekend
If you've ever wanted to meet the brave dogs that serve the city of Cedar Rapids, here's your chance! The Cedar Rapids Police Canine Unit will be having their very own "meet and greet" this weekend. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department Facebook page, Canine Officers will be on-hand...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Executive Chef Named James Beard Award Semifinalist
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids executive chef is a semifinalist for an award that recognizes elite talent in the industry. Samuel Charles is the only Iowan named to the James Beard Award Midwest category for best chef. Charles is the cook behind Rodina in the Czech Village.
