Mayorkas and European Union Commissioner for Internal Market Breton Meet on Cyber Resilience Cooperation

Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
U.S. Announces Ian Saunders as U.S. Candidate for WCO Secretary General on International Customs Day
The United States joined customs administrations around the world to celebrate International Customs Day and the founding of the World Customs Organization, the only intergovernmental organization dedicated to enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of customs administrations worldwide. In the spirit of this important day, Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner...
Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence in Oman to Discuss Terrorist Financing
Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson will travel the week of January 29 to Muscat, Oman; Abu Dubai and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye. At each stop, he will discuss Treasury’s efforts to crack down on Russian attempts to evade the international sanctions and export controls imposed for its brutal war against Ukraine, Iran’s destabilizing activity in the region, illicit finance risks undermining economic growth, and foreign investment.
Future Law Enforcement Leaders Explore Deepfakes and Other Emerging Trends in Policing
The next generation of law enforcement leadership gathered in New Delhi to kick off the third edition, and first alumni edition, of INTERPOL’s Young Global Police Leaders Program (YGPLP). Established in 2019, the YGPLP brings together a select group of aspiring young law enforcement officials to explore emerging trends...
America’s First Responders Give NIST Their Communications Tech Wish Lists
Our first responders have spoken. An extensive research project conducted by experts at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) reveals what our country’s police, fire, emergency medical and 911 dispatch responders think about the communications technology they use on a regular basis and how they would like developers to improve it in the future.
Risks and Threats for 2023: The Nation’s Homeland Security Leaders Speak
The threat landscape has expanded and evolved across cyberspace, critical infrastructure, biological threats, and more as a dedicated team of security professionals across various agencies and disciplines confronts new threat actors, worsening natural disasters, immigration challenges, global instability, threats to election security, drug and human trafficking, and more. As we move further into 2023, Homeland Security Today asked our editorial leaders and experts to share their thoughts on security challenges in the year ahead.
DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Hosts Global Information Dominance Experiments
The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) has relaunched a series of Global Information Dominance Experiments, known as GIDE, in partnership with the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The experimentation team is comprised of U.S. military and civilian personnel from all service branches and multiple combatant commands, marking the first time the Department of Defense (DoD) has held a joint, globally integrated experiment of this level and scale enabled by data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Treasury Sanctions Three Fentanyl Traffickers Contributing to the U.S. Opioid Crisis
Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the leader of a Mexico-based network and two associates pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059 for procuring precursor chemicals to manufacture and traffic illicit fentanyl and other synthetic drugs to the United States. Today’s action is the result of ongoing efforts by U.S. agencies to disrupt the importation into and distribution of illicit fentanyl within the United States. This action was coordinated closely with the government of Mexico and would not have been possible without the cooperation and support of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
