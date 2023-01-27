ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon Allegedly to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?

Amazon is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the potential growth of NFTs within the company’s future. Several sources familiar...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Devs Launch Free Promotion Initiative for Builders

Ledger and Atomic Wallet announced support for Shibarium. Shiba Inu Ecosystem will offer free promotion opportunities. The memecoin’s Layer-2 solution is expected to launch soon. Popular crypto influencer SHIB Dream recently announced a collaboration project with one of the Canadian developers of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dezaxe. The new initiative...

