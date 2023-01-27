Read full article on original website
binbits.com
Shiba Inu Price Prediction, will shiba inu coin reach $1?”
Obviously, the inherent volatility in the crypto industry has not been posing any threat to the adoption of cryptocurrencies. This development has cemented the place of the digital assets as the future of money, investment and settlement. As investors dabble into any cryptocurrency of their choice, they are guided by their financial interest and the price projections of the token. Recall that the industry currently boast of over fourteen thousands cryptocurrencies, thereby availing investors with bountiful alternatives. But in recent times, scores of investors have shifted their attention to Shiba Inu, a memecoin similar to DOGE. Occasioned by this development, many of them have continued to ponder if the Shiba Inu coin will reach $1 in the future. The essence is to guide their decision about the token. Meanwhile, this article aims to do a price prediction for the Shiba Inu coin, analyzing if it will truly reach $1 soon.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
u.today
850 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by This User Ahead of Shibarium Beta Launch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Shiba Inu Has Soared 44% to Start 2023, but This Single Issue Could Stop the Rally
Shiba Inu has just reclaimed the important $0.00001 price handle.
Android Headlines
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
The cryptocurrency's momentum just might accelerate this year. But the sizzle could also fizzle.
u.today
Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply
NASDAQ
Shiba Inu Is Up Almost 40% in 2023. Here Are 3 Reasons to Sell
With tighter monetary policy conditions and a general risk-off sentiment from the investment community, it's no wonder the crypto market lost roughly two-thirds of its value in 2022. But after the calendar turned on the new year, we're seeing a resurgence. The market cap of the entire industry is back over $1 trillion.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Ethereum Whale Moves 3.3 Trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A mysterious Ethereum ($ETH) whale has moved a whopping 3.3 trillion tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in an eye-popping transaction that saw the funds relocated to an unknown wallet. The whale’s funds seem to have originally come from a wallet that also holds around $750,000 in the...
u.today
Shiba Inu Rival Floki (FLOKI) Suddenly Jumps 47% on Major Listing News
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Developer Drops Hint On Shibarium Beta Launch Date
The Shiba Inu neighborhood actively awaits the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain launch as official accounts of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and core developer Shytoshi Kusama drops hints on the anticipated date. Choosing up hints from Shytoshi Kusama’s Twitter standing, ShibArmy believes the Shibarium Beta launch to occur on February 14, Valentine’s Day.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Stagnates As Meme Coin’s Social Score And Market Cap Plunge
As of writing, Shiba Inu has been up 41% in the monthly time frame. This rally is being boosted by the renewed investor sentiment in cryptocurrencies which led to major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum regain ground lost when FTX collapsed. SHIB is one of those tokens that has climbed...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet
Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
Researchers invented a liquid metal robot that can shapeshift like a Terminator
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu gets atomic support in preparation for Shibarium launch
Atomic Wallet has announced support for Shibarium. TVL, daily active address, and price of SHIB were not impressive. “Wen Shibarium” has been a frequently asked question in the Shiba Inu community. Shiba Inu may have gained ground in the run-up to the introduction of Shibarium thanks to a post made by Atomic Wallet on 27 January.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu is expected to pullback here before a bullish continuation
A move above the near-term resistance and retest can be used to buy. A pullback to the bullish order block can also be awaited. Shiba Inu faced some resistance at the $0.0000123 mark over the weekend. The open and close of the Monday trading session could set levels to watch out for over the coming week. Traders can wait for a pullback before entering long positions.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: DOGE closer to $1 than ever before
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The world’s largest memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE), is witnessing some huge bullish action right now. The memecoin has increased by about 9% over the past seven days at the time of writing. It should be noted that even before the current surges in prices, DOGE had been seeing a pretty decent increase.
u.today
Shiba Inu-Supporting Head of Movie Theater Giant Touts Success of Crypto Payments
In a recently published tweet, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron claims that usage online "soared" after America's biggest cinema chain moved to add support for digital currencies as well as ApplePay and GooglePay. Adding support for cryptocurrencies was one of the top retail suggestions alongside the introduction of AMC-branded merchandise...
