Datamall Chain (DMC) DMC Foundation announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with AlephCrypto.xyz. DMC Foundation and AlephCrypto.xyz will cooperate in many aspects, including blockchain technology development and distributed storage. Both parties will cooperate and support the development of quality projects in the blockchain industry, the Ethereum community, the DMC ecology, and the DMC community. The cooperation will accelerate innovation in the blockchain industry overall and significantly enhance the progress of Web3 technology worldwide.

1 DAY AGO