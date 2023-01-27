Read full article on original website
BudBlockz (BLUNT) Is Getting More Traction and Crypto Experts Compare It to Ethereum (ETH)
Crypto analysts are constantly assessing new cryptocurrencies to find market potential. Their goal is to recognize and recommend tokens that may soon be claiming the top spot. It is tough to predict which tokens will deliver multifold returns. Analysts make predictions based on business plans shared by new projects. For...
Aptos Slides 12% Despite New Milestone, Price Rigging Concerns Arise
Aptos (APT) had a massive bull rally with 420% gains in 30 days. The new blockchain banked $62 million in total value locked (TVL). Several traders on Twitter claim that the math doesn’t work out. The newly-bred blockchain Aptos (APT) has made huge steps in its ecosystem’s development since...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 7% Daily, Ready to Flip Cardano (ADA) Next?
Elon Musk confirms plans to integrate crypto into Twitter. Dogecoin celebrates Tipping Tuesday with 7% gains. McDonald’s to fall in love with DOGE? There’s one condition. The top dog memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) eyes a comfortable spot in the new Twitter Payments scheme, as reassured by Elon Musk in a recent interview with the Financial Times. After the piece was published, DOGE caught a bullish trend to spike by 7% in a matter of hours, reclaiming the $0.09 fundamental support line.
How to Store Your Crypto – 6 Alternatives to Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Users are leaving centralized exchanges as increased scrutiny highlights issues with reserves. Secure ways of storing crypto include self-custodial wallets and regulated crypto custodians. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and different users will have different needs in custody. The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a stark reminder...
DemaTrading.ai Survey Shows Poor Customer Service Is Costing Crypto Exchanges
Index solution provider DemaTrading.ai has conducted a wide-ranging survey of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Its results are drawn from conversations with over 30 exchanges and 50 investors and reveal some of the most common reasons why exchange customers stay inactive. The survey identified the following primary reasons behind customer inactivity:
Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%
Bitcoin prices in Nigeria are 61% higher than on exchanges like Binance at press time. Nigeria’s Central Bank announced the replacement of its 1,000, 500, and 200 naira notes last October. The apex bank restricted the amount of fiat that individuals or corporations could withdraw. The changes have encouraged...
Building the Metaverse: How South Korea Made a Winning Blueprint for Infrastructure
South Korea’s gaming market is valued at $18.3 billion and has been growing consistently since 2007. The country is pushing for a stronger presence in the metaverse space as part of its Digital New Deal 2.0 initiative. The goal is to become the fifth-largest metaverse market by 2026 and...
Datamall Chain Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership with AlephCrypto.xyz
Datamall Chain (DMC) DMC Foundation announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with AlephCrypto.xyz. DMC Foundation and AlephCrypto.xyz will cooperate in many aspects, including blockchain technology development and distributed storage. Both parties will cooperate and support the development of quality projects in the blockchain industry, the Ethereum community, the DMC ecology, and the DMC community. The cooperation will accelerate innovation in the blockchain industry overall and significantly enhance the progress of Web3 technology worldwide.
“TRX Will Be Accepted in China” – Justin Sun Makes Bold Claim
Tron founder Justin Sun names five countries to make TRX legal tender. Sun’s Huobi Global exchange underwent massive lay-offs in late 2022. Sun’s USDD stablecoin hasn’t reclaimed $1.00 since 22 November 2022. Chinese crypto mogul Justin Sun took to Twitter to reveal his New Year’s Resolution. In...
Ripple Shakes Up Leadership Ahead of XRP Lawsuit Outcome – What to Expect in Advance
Ripple Labs has announced the promotion of Monica Long to the position of president. Long’s appointment as president comes at a critical time for the company, as the lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) nears its conclusion. SEC lawsuit alleges XRP was issued as unregistered security...
Alameda Research Sues Voyager Digital, Seeks to Recover $446 Million in Crypto Paid to the Lender
Alameda Research, the sister company of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has filed a lawsuit against bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital to reclaim $446 million in loan repayments. Alameda Research Sues Voyager for $446 Million. In a court filing dated January 30th, Alameda Research is looking to retrieve up to...
Australian Authorities Raised Alarm Over FTX Months Before Its Collapse
FTX was under surveillance by Australian authorities six months before its collapse. Aussie regulators required FTX to disclose information about how it operated its business in Australia. As a result of FTX’s collapse, its Australian branch ceased withdrawals on November 11. The collapse intensified the effect of the crypto...
BlockFi Gains Court Approval to Sell Mining Facilities
The US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey approved BlockFi’s sale of its mining facilities. The bids for the assets are due by Feb. 20, and the auction will take place a week later. The bankruptcy court elaborated on special conditions for the sale of mining assets.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Devs Launch Free Promotion Initiative for Builders
Ledger and Atomic Wallet announced support for Shibarium. Shiba Inu Ecosystem will offer free promotion opportunities. The memecoin’s Layer-2 solution is expected to launch soon. Popular crypto influencer SHIB Dream recently announced a collaboration project with one of the Canadian developers of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dezaxe. The new initiative...
