The loss will come if the art academy is not allowed to make the necessary changes now before the zoning commission. If these changes are not granted and the academy is forced not to exist then the character of the town will change. This change will result when the property is converted into rental space, either affordable housing or non-affordable units. We all know that the state of Connecticut is forcing affordable housing on municipalities, Old Lyme being no exception. Yes, we need affordable housing in Old Lyme but as important is the towns support for an institution that is a centerpiece of the Historic District and our arts community.

OLD LYME, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO