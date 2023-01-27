ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

tourcounsel.com

Brass Mill Center | Shopping mall in Waterbury, Connecticut

Brass Mill Center is a shopping mall located in Waterbury, Connecticut. The mall and its accompanying complex, the Brass Mill Commons, cost $160 million to build. At 1,180,000 square feet (110,000 m2), it is Connecticut's fifth largest mall, containing over 130 shops. It is located off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, Connecticut.
WATERBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Reject the ‘Hysteria’ Regarding Plans for the Art Academy

The loss will come if the art academy is not allowed to make the necessary changes now before the zoning commission. If these changes are not granted and the academy is forced not to exist then the character of the town will change. This change will result when the property is converted into rental space, either affordable housing or non-affordable units. We all know that the state of Connecticut is forcing affordable housing on municipalities, Old Lyme being no exception. Yes, we need affordable housing in Old Lyme but as important is the towns support for an institution that is a centerpiece of the Historic District and our arts community.
OLD LYME, CT
iheart.com

Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers

Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Automobile Supply Issue Creating Headaches for All Sectors as Bridgeport Police Seeing Vehicle Delays

Issues involving supply and demand in the automobile industry is still impacting just about everyone. If you need proof, ask Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers. Although serving as chief for just a short time, he has taken over and continued the ongoing tradition endorsed and approved by City Council of escrowing funds and rotating police cruisers on a regular basis. Thanks to the ongoing supply issues, that is no longer the case.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Norwich tax preparer could face 75 years for allegedly filing fake returns

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old man could face 75 years in prison for allegedly filing 25 false tax returns, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. David Etienne, of Norwich, has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on a $100,000 bond. Etienne is accused of preparing false tax […]
NORWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Officials Give Overview Of $7 Million Seymour Road Projects

SEYMOUR — A $7 million makeover for Bungay Road, Botsford Road and West Church Street is slated to get underway in late summer. Project engineers from B&B Engineering of Woodbridge told about 40 residents who attended an informational meeting Wednesday (Jan. 25) at the Seymour Community Center that the road reconstruction project is being funded by the public through the state’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) fund.
SEYMOUR, CT
tourcounsel.com

Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut

Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost

GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
GLASTONBURY, CT
FOX 61

$4K in merchandise stolen from Waterford Home Depot in 4 days: Police

WATERFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating several shoplifting incidents where $4,100 worth of goods was stolen from Home Depot in Waterford since Saturday. Police released photos of several different shoplifting suspects. Officials said the suspect seen in the pictures wearing the Reebok sweatshirt stole $1,200 worth of merchandise on...
WATERFORD, CT
wshu.org

The people have spoken

The large majority of Long Island Congressman George Santos’ constituents want him to resign. Connecticut officials say most cases of police using deadly force last year were justified. A resource center for formerly incarcerated individuals is coming to Bridgeport. And the military will now allow troops to serve even if they refuse to get the COVID vaccine.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Breaks Out on Old Norwich State Hospital Property

A fire broke out on the old Norwich State Hospital property in Preston on Sunday. Firefighters said a former residential structure was fully involved. In a video posted by firefighters, large flames can be seen coming out of the building. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the...
PRESTON, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT

