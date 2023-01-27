Read full article on original website
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Teacher disciplinary processGuy SantostefanoValley Stream, NY
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Brass Mill Center | Shopping mall in Waterbury, Connecticut
Brass Mill Center is a shopping mall located in Waterbury, Connecticut. The mall and its accompanying complex, the Brass Mill Commons, cost $160 million to build. At 1,180,000 square feet (110,000 m2), it is Connecticut's fifth largest mall, containing over 130 shops. It is located off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Governor plans hike in tax credit for the working poor
A budget proposal from Gov. Ned Lamont, announced Monday at the Wilson-Gray YMCA in Hartford, would benefit the working poor, raising the state’s earned income tax credit to 40% of the federal level.
Reject the ‘Hysteria’ Regarding Plans for the Art Academy
The loss will come if the art academy is not allowed to make the necessary changes now before the zoning commission. If these changes are not granted and the academy is forced not to exist then the character of the town will change. This change will result when the property is converted into rental space, either affordable housing or non-affordable units. We all know that the state of Connecticut is forcing affordable housing on municipalities, Old Lyme being no exception. Yes, we need affordable housing in Old Lyme but as important is the towns support for an institution that is a centerpiece of the Historic District and our arts community.
Trench Collapse Death: CT Contractor Must Pay Over $375K In OSHA Fines
A Manchester-based contractor faces over $375,000 in penalties for failing to protect a worker who died in a trench collapse on a construction site. The penalty was assigned to Botticello Inc. in connection to the July 22, 2022 death of East Windsor resident Dennis Slater, age 56, who was…
Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers
Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
Automobile Supply Issue Creating Headaches for All Sectors as Bridgeport Police Seeing Vehicle Delays
Issues involving supply and demand in the automobile industry is still impacting just about everyone. If you need proof, ask Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers. Although serving as chief for just a short time, he has taken over and continued the ongoing tradition endorsed and approved by City Council of escrowing funds and rotating police cruisers on a regular basis. Thanks to the ongoing supply issues, that is no longer the case.
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
Norwich tax preparer could face 75 years for allegedly filing fake returns
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old man could face 75 years in prison for allegedly filing 25 false tax returns, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. David Etienne, of Norwich, has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on a $100,000 bond. Etienne is accused of preparing false tax […]
Officials Give Overview Of $7 Million Seymour Road Projects
SEYMOUR — A $7 million makeover for Bungay Road, Botsford Road and West Church Street is slated to get underway in late summer. Project engineers from B&B Engineering of Woodbridge told about 40 residents who attended an informational meeting Wednesday (Jan. 25) at the Seymour Community Center that the road reconstruction project is being funded by the public through the state’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) fund.
Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut
Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
This Week in Connecticut History: Massive industrial arson changed Shelton
(WTNH) – This week in Connecticut history, a mammoth fire changed a Connecticut city. March 1, 1975, overnight in Shelton, explosions and raging fire at the BF Goodrich Sponge Rubber Factory blew out windows and shook the neighborhood. The fire raged until the next day. No one was killed, but the fire was no accident. […]
Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost
GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
In CT, barriers for women in fire service range from ill-fitting equipment to poor access to CPAT training
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Caitlin Clarkson Pereira was working to become a firefighter, she flew to Florida to train for the Candidate Physical Ability Test, or CPAT. Connecticut does not have a year-round facility where would-be firefighters can practice the CPAT, prompting...
$4K in merchandise stolen from Waterford Home Depot in 4 days: Police
WATERFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating several shoplifting incidents where $4,100 worth of goods was stolen from Home Depot in Waterford since Saturday. Police released photos of several different shoplifting suspects. Officials said the suspect seen in the pictures wearing the Reebok sweatshirt stole $1,200 worth of merchandise on...
Manchester contractor faces $375K in OSHA fines after employee dies in trench collapse
A Manchester contractor faces more than $375,000 in fines after a federal investigation found it failed to provide legally required safeguards and ensure they were in place to prevent trench collapses that contributed to the death of an employee.
Wildlife sightings are up in Hamden, but experts say the real danger is to the animals
During her first summer on the job, in 2022, Hamden’s Assistant Animal Control Officer Monica Vece responded to a wildlife call regarding the death of a “very beautiful, young” red-tailed hawk. “Unfortunately, he ate something that had (pesticide) in it and he passed away, and that’s unfortunately...
Approximately 100,000 chickens killed in Bozrah farm fire
Authorities in Connecticut are still investigating the cause of a massive fire at a farm that killed approximately 100,000 egg-laying hens.
The people have spoken
The large majority of Long Island Congressman George Santos’ constituents want him to resign. Connecticut officials say most cases of police using deadly force last year were justified. A resource center for formerly incarcerated individuals is coming to Bridgeport. And the military will now allow troops to serve even if they refuse to get the COVID vaccine.
Fire Breaks Out on Old Norwich State Hospital Property
A fire broke out on the old Norwich State Hospital property in Preston on Sunday. Firefighters said a former residential structure was fully involved. In a video posted by firefighters, large flames can be seen coming out of the building. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the...
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
