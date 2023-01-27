Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%
Bitcoin prices in Nigeria are 61% higher than on exchanges like Binance at press time. Nigeria’s Central Bank announced the replacement of its 1,000, 500, and 200 naira notes last October. The apex bank restricted the amount of fiat that individuals or corporations could withdraw. The changes have encouraged...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Binance Partners with Mastercard to Introduce Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
Users will be able to pay for goods and services in Brazil with 13 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Binance USD (BUSD). Binance will charge a 0.9% fee per transaction and offer up to 8% in crypto cashback. Users will also be able to make ATM withdrawals for free.
BudBlockz (BLUNT) Is Getting More Traction and Crypto Experts Compare It to Ethereum (ETH)
Crypto analysts are constantly assessing new cryptocurrencies to find market potential. Their goal is to recognize and recommend tokens that may soon be claiming the top spot. It is tough to predict which tokens will deliver multifold returns. Analysts make predictions based on business plans shared by new projects. For...
DemaTrading.ai Survey Shows Poor Customer Service Is Costing Crypto Exchanges
Index solution provider DemaTrading.ai has conducted a wide-ranging survey of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Its results are drawn from conversations with over 30 exchanges and 50 investors and reveal some of the most common reasons why exchange customers stay inactive. The survey identified the following primary reasons behind customer inactivity:
Amazon Allegedly to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
Amazon is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the potential growth of NFTs within the company’s future. Several sources familiar...
Exchange Wallets VS. App Wallets: Which One Should You Go For?
People who want to store their crypto have two broad options. The first option is to create an account on an exchange and keep their crypto there. This is called an exchange wallet. The second option is to download an app and own custody of their crypto themselves. Both options...
How to Store Your Crypto – 6 Alternatives to Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Users are leaving centralized exchanges as increased scrutiny highlights issues with reserves. Secure ways of storing crypto include self-custodial wallets and regulated crypto custodians. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and different users will have different needs in custody. The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a stark reminder...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 7% Daily, Ready to Flip Cardano (ADA) Next?
Elon Musk confirms plans to integrate crypto into Twitter. Dogecoin celebrates Tipping Tuesday with 7% gains. McDonald’s to fall in love with DOGE? There’s one condition. The top dog memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) eyes a comfortable spot in the new Twitter Payments scheme, as reassured by Elon Musk in a recent interview with the Financial Times. After the piece was published, DOGE caught a bullish trend to spike by 7% in a matter of hours, reclaiming the $0.09 fundamental support line.
“TRX Will Be Accepted in China” – Justin Sun Makes Bold Claim
Tron founder Justin Sun names five countries to make TRX legal tender. Sun’s Huobi Global exchange underwent massive lay-offs in late 2022. Sun’s USDD stablecoin hasn’t reclaimed $1.00 since 22 November 2022. Chinese crypto mogul Justin Sun took to Twitter to reveal his New Year’s Resolution. In...
Ripple Shakes Up Leadership Ahead of XRP Lawsuit Outcome – What to Expect in Advance
Ripple Labs has announced the promotion of Monica Long to the position of president. Long’s appointment as president comes at a critical time for the company, as the lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) nears its conclusion. SEC lawsuit alleges XRP was issued as unregistered security...
Australian Authorities Raised Alarm Over FTX Months Before Its Collapse
FTX was under surveillance by Australian authorities six months before its collapse. Aussie regulators required FTX to disclose information about how it operated its business in Australia. As a result of FTX’s collapse, its Australian branch ceased withdrawals on November 11. The collapse intensified the effect of the crypto...
Alameda Research Sues Voyager Digital, Seeks to Recover $446 Million in Crypto Paid to the Lender
Alameda Research, the sister company of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has filed a lawsuit against bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital to reclaim $446 million in loan repayments. Alameda Research Sues Voyager for $446 Million. In a court filing dated January 30th, Alameda Research is looking to retrieve up to...
