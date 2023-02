Piedmont High School’s boys soccer team came up short in a battle with league leading Castro Valley on Jan. 30, losing 2-0 at Witter Field. “They’re where they are in the league for a reason,” Highlander coach Todd Sullivan said of the Trojans. “Because of the way they play. They take no risks and they’re clinical in front of the goal.”

CASTRO VALLEY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO