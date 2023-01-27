Read full article on original website
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree
What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
signalcleveland.org
Tips for applying for utilities assistance
Programs offering utilities help often require lots of personal and financial information. Here’s some tips for what items to gather up and additional resources to help with the application process. What documents will I need?. Where else can I look for help?. What to know when applying for help.
New Job Seekers in 2023 May Have an Advantage With These 5 ‘Soft Skills’
Job hunting looks quite different in 2023 as compared to even a few years ago, especially for entry-level candidates applying for their first professional role. See: 10 Things To Stop Buying in...
Adult Bullying: An Increasing Problem in the Workplace
According to a report by journalist Gwen Moran for AARP.org, "After working for roughly 30 years in the software industry, Minette Norman’s hard work had landed her in the role of global vice president of engineering at a large company. After her employer went through a reorganization, Norman, then 59, says she became a victim of bullying."
Nursing home workers frustrated with pay, benefits, staffing shortage issues
SEIU leaders are currently getting input from their members at over a dozen nursing home facilities on whether they are ready to take their issues to the picket line.
MedicalXpress
Additional anesthesiology residency positions may help hospitals save costs
Expanding anesthesiology residency programs—even in the absence of federal funding—may help medical institutions save staffing costs and address projected shortages of anesthesia care professionals, suggests a first-of-its-kind study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' ADVANCE 2023, the Anesthesiology Business Event. In the wake of the COVID-19...
Consensus decision-making is surprisingly effective in both communities and workplaces
If you’re in a leadership position — at work or in the community — you make decisions and oversee decision-making processes. Often it’s best to consult the people you are leading to reach a group decision. Voting may seem the quickest route to a resolution, but it isn’t the best way to enrol everyone. Worse, voting can silence voices and thwart creativity. Formal consensus decision-making leads to broader engagement. I have been training leaders in formal consensus decision-making for more than 25 years, and here’s why I recommend it. Circle of moral concern Slowing down your decision-making process and listening deeply...
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Do a Public Data Check Free? – Ultimate Guide
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Because of the widespread availability of information on the internet, it is now simpler than ever to perform a free public data check on anyone’s background, including yourself, a friend, a relative, a neighbor, or even yourself. However, a certain amount of intelligence and know-how is still required.
Transportation Insights from SMC3 JumpStart Conference
The SMC3 JumpStart 2023 event kicked off with over 600 attendees. From LTL insights to a look into the global economic challenges plaguing the supply chain industry, the conference covered an array of topics in transportation and lent many predictions for 2023 and beyond. Renee Krug, CEO at Transflo, started...
disruptmagazine.com
Anthony P. Howard: HR Professional Helping Others Find Value and Pathway to Certification
Anthony P. Howard is a human resources (HR) professional who is helping others find value and a pathway to certification through his HR Certified course. With over 10 years of experience in the field, Howard has a deep understanding of the industry and is able to effectively convey that knowledge to his students in an engaging and easy-to-understand way.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn Travel Benefits and up to $20/Hour as a World Cruise Reservation Agent
Like to travel? Then this job may be perfect for you. Holland America, a cruise line, is hiring a world cruise reservation agent. This is a full-time remote position for anyone in the United States. The base hourly range is expected to be about $15-$20 depending on your qualifications and location.
k12dive.com
Manning up for men: Recruitment and retention in the early childhood field
The early childhood care and education field tends to be no man’s land. Nationwide, a meager 3.2 percent of ECE and kindergarten teachers are men, and 44 percent of them leave the field within five years.1 Roadblocks to men teaching young children include rigid ideas about gender roles, perceptions of ECE as a low-prestige job, lack of benefits and a living wage, the suspicions of families and colleagues who question why men would want to teach young children. In addition, the glass escalator tends to put men on the fast track to advancement when they enter mainly female fields. As a result, men in ECE often wind up in administration, though they leave their hearts in the classroom and stay teachers at their core.2.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Leave Management: The Ultimate Guide
On average, the typical American takes 17.4 days of paid time off (PTO) a year. As an employer, having leave management policies in place can help you better plan for when employees use their vacation time. Whether they’re using simple PTO or a more complicated FMLA leave, employees benefit from leave management policies that help them keep track of used days. On your end of things, leave management helps you keep your company productive and legally compliant.
Seniors Working in the Travel Industry
psychreg.org
RCVS Mind Matters Initiative and VN Futures Expand Training Collaboration
The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons RCVS Mind Matters Initiative and VN Futures project is expanding their training collaboration to include self-compassion and anxiety workshops. MMI and VN Futures have a long-standing working relationship, and their common aims have seen them work together in several different capacities over the past...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $37K Plus Benefits as a Remote Customer Support Specialist
CoreLogic, a property intelligence company, is hiring an associate customer support specialist. This is a full-time remote position that may be done anywhere in the United States. The pay is expected to fall between $26,100 and $37,440 annually. You will be helping customers via chat, phone, web and email; and...
sippycupmom.com
A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
