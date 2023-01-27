Read full article on original website
Affected by the storms? Find recovery resources and upcoming events here
Santa Cruz County, along with state and federal agencies, has opened disaster recovery centers where local residents can access information and resources from all levels of government. The centers are accessible to anyone affected by the storm, regardless of where they live or work, their insurance or immigration status. Agencies...
County damage estimates up to $76 million; priorities to be discussed Tuesday
Costs continue to mount as Santa Cruz County assesses storm damage to facilities and infrastructure. According to county spokesperson Jason Hoppin, damage to public infrastructure from the January storms has cost local governments at least $76 million. That includes estimates from Santa Cruz, Capitola and Watsonville. In the unincorporated parts of the county, damage costs are about $8 million for parks and $40 million for roads. Those estimates don’t include damage to private property, such as homes and businesses, or to state parks and highways within the county.
Lookout PM: Cabrillo College board on name change, Betty Noodles returns, and Wallace’s ‘8 Tens’ review
Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM. We listen to you! We love talking with readers, and we’ve now started up a new round of our Lookout Listens sessions. We’re inviting Lookout members to join one of several upcoming meetings at Lookout HQ, located in downtown Santa Cruz. The format is simple: tell us what you think needs better coverage and how you think we can make Lookout better.
Sunday Reads: Redefining our Monterey Bay ‘home’; pesticide use; PCS pay dispute; Tyre Nichols
This Sunday, you’ll see an important Community Voices article on the ongoing threat of pesticides to farmworkers, their families and those living or working near the berry fields of South Santa Cruz County. It’s an issue Lookout addressed in an editorial at year’s end, and now, Erika Alfaro, a Santa Cruz resident and pediatric nurse case manager, channels her anger at the pesticide use — and reminds of the practical meaning of the term “environmental racism.” “What is the worth of a man or a woman? What is the worth of a farmworker?” she asks, reminding us of Cesar Chavez’s words of three decades ago, as she details what a caravan of farmworkers heard when they visited regulators in Sacramento recently. It’s a must-read.
Highway 9 and Highway 236 repair work continues with no reopening dates
Though the rain has slowed down in Santa Cruz County, work to repair Highway 9 and Highway 236 has not. Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Drabinski said Thursday that the agency is working to reopen one lane of Highway 9, but currently has no estimated date for the reopening. Highway 9 between...
