Work continues in Universal’s Islands of Adventure on fixing the hole in the show building of Jurassic Park River Adventure that was created by Hurricane Ian last fall. The attraction is currently closed for an overall refurbishment. We noticed the Jurassic Park logo had been removed from this warning sign, likely to be fixed up or replaced. Some rumors speculate that it may be turned into the Jurassic World version, but unless it was changing in name only, it would need a longer refurbishment to match the version at Universal Studios Hollywood.

2 DAYS AGO