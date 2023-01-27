Read full article on original website
Related
universalparksnewstoday.com
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/24/23 (Mardi Gras Booths in Both Parks, Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffins, Villain-Con and Minion Cafe Updates, and More)
Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a slow day around the parks, but things are going to be busy this weekend for Rock the Universe and next weekend for Mardi Gras. Let’s check out what’s happening around both of the parks today. First stop is to Universal Studios Florida.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Crews Placing Weather-Proof Sheathing Over Jurassic Park River Adventure Hole at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Work continues in Universal’s Islands of Adventure on fixing the hole in the show building of Jurassic Park River Adventure that was created by Hurricane Ian last fall. The attraction is currently closed for an overall refurbishment. We noticed the Jurassic Park logo had been removed from this warning sign, likely to be fixed up or replaced. Some rumors speculate that it may be turned into the Jurassic World version, but unless it was changing in name only, it would need a longer refurbishment to match the version at Universal Studios Hollywood.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Universal’s Epic Universe Continues Toward 2025 Opening With Themed Lands Taking Shape
Photographer bioreconstruct has shared another round of aerial photos of Epic Universe construction on Twitter. Epic Universe will be a new Universal Orlando Resort theme park, scheduled to open in the summer of 2025. It will have its own Super Nintendo World. Other details haven’t been officially announced, but the other lands are rumored to be “How to Train Your Dragon,” Universal Classic Monsters, and a third Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
universalparksnewstoday.com
Lunar New Year Minion Popcorn Bucket, Apparel, Keychains, and More at Universal Studios Hollywood
Even the Minions are celebrating the year of the rabbit! A new collection of Lunar New Year Minion merchandise is available at the Animation Studio Store in Universal Studios Hollywood. The merchandise is displayed alongside cherry blossoms and red paper lanterns. Lunar New Year Minion Tank Top – $33.
Comments / 0