Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ServiceNow (NOW)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.84MM shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 16.19MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
WF vs. HDB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Banks - Foreign sector have probably already heard of Woori Bank (WF) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for...
Will Ameriprise (AMP) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
Descartes Systems (DSGX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
BlackRock Increases Position in Conduent (CNDT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.92MM shares of Conduent Inc (CNDT). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 15.87MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.62% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
Arrow Financial (AROW) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest...
ERIE Dividend Yield Pushes Above 2%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.76), with the stock changing hands as low as $237.52 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: HDV, VZ, DVN, GILD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) where we have detected an approximate $140.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.1% decrease week over week (from 120,800,000 to 119,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in trading today Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) is up about 0.2%, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is up about 0.8%, and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) is higher by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HDV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HDV, versus its 200 day moving average:
What Makes Interpublic (IPG) a New Strong Buy Stock
Interpublic Group (IPG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: STE
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, STERIS is now the #82 analyst pick, moving up by 2 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:. Impinj PI: This company which provides referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
India's Adani Enterprises enters final day of crucial $2.5 bln share sale
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS climbed 2% in early trade on Tuesday, the last day for its $2.5 billion secondary share sale, with all eyes on whether the company can secure enough backing for the offering after a U.S. short-seller's scathing attack. Billionaire Gautam Adani's group...
Tuesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: SFST, TPL
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Monday, Southern First Bancshares' Director, David G. Ellison, made a $183,930 purchase...
Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Meta & Mastercard
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood is feasting in 2023. The founder CEO and ace stock picker at Ark Invest is seeing double-digit percentage returns across her family of the exchange-traded funds in January. Can she keep it going?. Wood announces all of Ark's daily transactions. She added to existing positions in Roku (NASDAQ:...
