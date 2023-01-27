Wilmington Police officers have begun to carry Naloxone, also known as Narcan. The medication can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Chief Wilfredo Campos and Mayor Mike Purzycki said Monday that the Wilmington Police Department has been working for several months with the Delaware Office of Emergency Medical Services on a plan to train officers in the use of the nasal spray. Police are also working to distribute more Opioid Rescue Kits among the general public which include Narcan, fentanyl test strops and other potentially life-saving materials.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 13 HOURS AGO