Hampton, VA

WDEL 1150AM

Delaware State edges Morgan State

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martez Robinson scored 17 points, the last two on the winning jumper with 2 seconds left, as Delaware State beat Morgan State 64-62 on Saturday night. Robinson went 8 of 16 from the field for the Hornets (3-16, 2-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brandon Stone added 12 points while going 5 of 11 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Dupont's first Black female chemist profiled by Hagley Museum

Hagley Museum in Wilmington is creating new opportunities for visitors of their website to learn more about Black History and developments in science due to some of Delaware's "firsts". Dr. Jeanne Nutter at the museum says Delaware has a "disproportionate" amount of PHDs due of the amount of chemical companies...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington scheduled to test emergency siren system on Tuesday

Thirteen sirens throughout Wilmington are scheduled to be activated Tuesday morning as part of an emergency test. Wilmington is planning to set off the alarms at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday for 3-5 minutes, a system put in place in 2005 to alert residents in the event of an emergency. If...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

No bad (hair) days at middle school's salon

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tucked away in the back of a small gym at Central Middle School, there is some magic happening. It is a spot where students can gain self-confidence by getting free haircuts from volunteer barbers and hairstylists each Monday. The roots for the Central Middle Hair...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Traffic stop leads to gun-related arrest in Dover

A Dover man is facing firearms charges after a traffic stop by Delaware State Police. A trooper patrolling Dover's Rodney Village area spotted a car with very dark tinted windows stopped in traffic at the intersection of POW-MIA Parkway and South DuPont Highway Friday afternoon, police said. The car didn't...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Police officers begin to carry Naloxone (Narcan)

Wilmington Police officers have begun to carry Naloxone, also known as Narcan. The medication can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Chief Wilfredo Campos and Mayor Mike Purzycki said Monday that the Wilmington Police Department has been working for several months with the Delaware Office of Emergency Medical Services on a plan to train officers in the use of the nasal spray. Police are also working to distribute more Opioid Rescue Kits among the general public which include Narcan, fentanyl test strops and other potentially life-saving materials.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Off road vehicle crash kills one in Corner Ketch

One person died, and at least two others were hurt, when a utility task vehicle (UTV) crashed on private property in the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road around 10 Sunday night, January 29, 2023. New Castle County Police said five people were believed to be riding the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

