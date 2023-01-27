Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Smyrna's Yamir Knight named 2022 Delaware Gatorade Football Player of the Year
The final chapter of the decade-long run of Knights at Smyrna proved to be one of the best. Wide receiver Yamir Knight followed in the footsteps of his brothers Wade, Will, and Wayne, accounting for 29 touchdowns and 34 two-point conversions in leading the Eagles to the 2022 Class 3A State Title.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware State edges Morgan State
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martez Robinson scored 17 points, the last two on the winning jumper with 2 seconds left, as Delaware State beat Morgan State 64-62 on Saturday night. Robinson went 8 of 16 from the field for the Hornets (3-16, 2-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brandon Stone added 12 points while going 5 of 11 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Del. Early Childhood Advisory Committee presents final report, sets course of action
Navigating early childhood care and education is not a new challenge, but it's grown more complicated in the past three years. Delaware, however, is moving forward with a coordinated approach to meet demand and improve access by making key investments. "Early learning is a top priority the state must invest...
WDEL 1150AM
Dupont's first Black female chemist profiled by Hagley Museum
Hagley Museum in Wilmington is creating new opportunities for visitors of their website to learn more about Black History and developments in science due to some of Delaware's "firsts". Dr. Jeanne Nutter at the museum says Delaware has a "disproportionate" amount of PHDs due of the amount of chemical companies...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington scheduled to test emergency siren system on Tuesday
Thirteen sirens throughout Wilmington are scheduled to be activated Tuesday morning as part of an emergency test. Wilmington is planning to set off the alarms at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday for 3-5 minutes, a system put in place in 2005 to alert residents in the event of an emergency. If...
WDEL 1150AM
No bad (hair) days at middle school's salon
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tucked away in the back of a small gym at Central Middle School, there is some magic happening. It is a spot where students can gain self-confidence by getting free haircuts from volunteer barbers and hairstylists each Monday. The roots for the Central Middle Hair...
WDEL 1150AM
Traffic stop leads to gun-related arrest in Dover
A Dover man is facing firearms charges after a traffic stop by Delaware State Police. A trooper patrolling Dover's Rodney Village area spotted a car with very dark tinted windows stopped in traffic at the intersection of POW-MIA Parkway and South DuPont Highway Friday afternoon, police said. The car didn't...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police officers begin to carry Naloxone (Narcan)
Wilmington Police officers have begun to carry Naloxone, also known as Narcan. The medication can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Chief Wilfredo Campos and Mayor Mike Purzycki said Monday that the Wilmington Police Department has been working for several months with the Delaware Office of Emergency Medical Services on a plan to train officers in the use of the nasal spray. Police are also working to distribute more Opioid Rescue Kits among the general public which include Narcan, fentanyl test strops and other potentially life-saving materials.
WDEL 1150AM
Off road vehicle crash kills one in Corner Ketch
One person died, and at least two others were hurt, when a utility task vehicle (UTV) crashed on private property in the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road around 10 Sunday night, January 29, 2023. New Castle County Police said five people were believed to be riding the...
