Investopedia

BofA's Stock Rewards Reflect Conundrum for Big Financial Firms

Bank of America will again reward most of its employees with restricted stock. The decision comes as many other Wall Street firms lay off workers. Talent retention remains key in tight U.S. jobs market; Citi boosts pay for junior bankers. Bank of America's (BAC) decision this week to reward almost...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
TheStreet

What Is the Russell 1000 Stock Market Index? Why Is It Important?

What Is the Russell 1000 Stock Market Index? The Russell 1000 is a stock market index that tracks the performance of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies weighted by market cap. It is a subset of the Russell 3000, which contains nearly every security traded on the NYSE and Nasdaq stock exchanges. ...
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

CVS Health stock could soar more than 30%, according to Wall Street analysts. Johnson & Johnson could benefit from a weaker dollar and the upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit. UnitedHealth Group has beaten the S&P 500 in nine of the past 10 years and could do it again...
Motley Fool

Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform

Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Stock Markets Today: Adani Rebuttal, Chinese Stocks, Memory Chips, Bitcoin

Good morning. Adani fires fraud accusation again at quick vendor, the reminiscence chip business in turmoil and Chinese language shares energy forward. Right here’s what individuals are speaking about. Gautam Adani revealed a 413-page rebuttal to a short seller’s allegations of widespread company malfeasance, searching for to calm buyers...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 30, 2023

Wall Street closed higher on Friday continuing the northbound movements of U.S. stocks in January. A series of favorable economic data, especially a key inflation data, boosted market participants’ sentiment. All three major indexes ended in green. For the week as a whole, these indexes also finished in positive territory.
The Hill

Company controlled by Asia’s richest person loses $51 billion in value in one week

The Adani Group, controlled by Asia’s richest person, Gautam Adani, lost more than $51 billion in value this week after a short seller accused the company of engaging in a “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.” The company’s stocks began plummeting on Tuesday following the release of the report from Hindenburg Research and it…
kalkinemedia.com

Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout

NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging...
US News and World Report

Adani Group Carnage Drives Indian Shares to Over 3-Mnth Lows

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares ended more than 1% lower to hit a three-month low on Friday as a short-seller attack on Adani Group companies triggered a selloff in its shares and of the banks, wiping off a combined $48 billion in the conglomerate's market value over two days. The Nifty...

