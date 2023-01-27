Read full article on original website
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
How to start a cleaning business, from a millennial founder who booked $150,000 in revenue last year
Kaylie Hill has 1.1 million followers on TikTok who watch her clean homes and learning organizational tips.
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
OilPrice.com
How New Tech Is Transforming Finance In Emerging Markets
The emerging financial technology sector boosts inclusion and liquidity in emerging markets. Nonbank entities compete with traditional financial institutions for market share. Cryptocurrency uptake remains strong as governments eye e-currency adoption. Remittances and informal economies provide resilience amid economic headwinds. Even as the global economy grapples with inflation, supply chain...
crowdfundinsider.com
Dubai Investments Acquires Equity Stake in Monument Bank, a Regulated Digital Bank
Dubai Investments PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM], has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Monument is a digital...
financemagnates.com
ASIC Had FTX Australia Under Surveillance Before Collapse
The Australian financial market regulator ASIC was suspicious about the activities of the local subsidiary of FTX from at least six months before the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange in November. ASIC Had FTX Australia Under Surveillance. According to documents gathered by Guardian Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission...
htrends.com
HVS Report - Indian Hotel Sector - 2022 Performance Review - By Akash Datta and Dipti Mohan
The Indian hospitality sector made a significant comeback in 2022. Read on to know more. The strong recovery in 2022 brought much relief to a sector devastated by COVID-19. The quick retraction of onerous COVID-19 policies, released the much pent-up demand in the market, making it the single biggest reason for a strong recovery. While occupancy remained slightly 5-7 percentage points (pp) lower than the full year 2019, in large part due to the much lower-than-expected Q1 2022, ARRs for 2022 recovered fully, crossing 2019 levels by almost 1-3%, in large part due to strong ARRs in Q4 2022. Similar to 2021, domestic travel was responsible for the strong recovery in demand. Buoyed by segments such as weddings and events, the hospitality sector continued its unabated growth in ARRs to recover in part the losses of the previous two years. Corporate travel recovered as well, contributing to the overall recovery of the sector.
fintechmagazine.com
Four major digital banking trends to watch out for in 2023
Alessandro Hatami, founder of strategic consultancy Pacemakers, believes that a crypto bounceback and continued fintech blues are on the cards this year. What goes up must come down – an adage fintechs know only too well right now, as startups across the sector grapple with funding following breakneck growth. Like any economic crisis, however, the global headwinds bearing down on 2023 will herald in both winners and losers.
Source: Dutch, Japanese join US limits on chip tech to China
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to a deal with the U.S. to restrict China's access to materials used to make advanced computer chips, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person declined to be identified because the...
thefastmode.com
Open RAN Projected to Comprise 15% to 20% of Global RAN by 2027, says Dell’Oro Group
According to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group, the Open RAN movement has come a long way in just a few years, propelling Open RAN revenues to accelerate at a faster pace than initially expected. These trends continued in 2022 and with this latest report, Open RAN expectations...
ffnews.com
ID-Pal partners with Keystone Property Finance to streamline the client onboarding process for mortgage brokers and borrowers
Global identity verification provider ID-Pal today announced a partnership with specialist buy-to-let lender Keystone Property Finance to enhance their digital onboarding process for both mortgage brokers and borrowers. Through the partnership, Keystone will leverage ID-Pal’s multi-layered identity verification solution to seamlessly verify identities and addresses via a secure, branded client-facing...
itsecuritywire.com
Tenable Opens Early-Stage Venture Fund with USD 25 Million
Tenable, a provider of vulnerability management software, has established a USD 25 million venture fund to invest in early-stage businesses focused on attack surface and exposure management. The new Tenable Ventures intends to fund seed and early-stage ventures that are developing security risk management software for businesses. According to Tenable,...
privatebankerinternational.com
Wealth tax: revenue-hungry governments once again eyeing wealth taxes
Following the pandemic and the ongoing energy crisis, public finances are severely strained. As borrowing costs rise rapidly and deficits expand, governments are looking for ways to fill the hole. With global politics shifting, taxes on the wealthy look increasingly likely. Tax strategies will need to be revisited, and all wealth managers need to strengthen their tax advice.
I love the UK. But I’m glad I’m running my small business in the US
My wife and I visit London a few times a year to see her family and our friends from university. We’re here again this time for the entire month of January living as Londoners, staying in a rented house, taking out the trash – sorry, rubbish – and buying our food at Waitrose. The stay has given me time to observe, talk to people and walk around, and here’s what I’ve learned: I need to stop complaining about how difficult it is to run a small business in the US. It’s much harder to run a small business in the UK. Particularly now.
thefastmode.com
European Space Agency (ESA) Expands its 5G/6G Hub
European Space Agency (ESA) is extending the facility’s satellite-enabled communications technologies and pursuing new collaborations with industry, as part of its drive to accelerate the 5G digital transformation of the European economy. ESA has selected information technology firm CGI to lead the expansion project, backed by the UK Space...
ChatGPT rival to launch in China, reports claim
Chinese tech giant Baidu is planning to launch its own version of the controversial AI chatbot ChatGPT, according to reports.Baidu, often referred to as China’s Google, has reportedly been developing an artificial intelligence platform with the aim of integrating it into its search engine.The AI bot could be ready to launch as early as March, claimed separate reports from Reuters and Bloomberg, which both claimed it would rival the capabilities of OpenAI’s technology.“I’m so glad that the technology we are pondering every day can attract so many people’s attention. That’s not easy,” Baidu CEO Robin Li reportedly said during...
US News and World Report
Facebook Seeks to Block $3.7 Billion UK Mass Action Over Market Dominance
LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook on Monday asked a London tribunal to block a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users’ personal data. Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of the Facebook group,...
financefeeds.com
SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda says standardized ESG measures are doomed to fail
“Because ESG ratings may be divorced from matters of financial materiality, they can reflect a particular political or social agenda.”. At the California ‘40 Acts Group’, SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda commented on issues related to asset managers’ use of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment strategies.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Bank N26 Appoints Arnd Schwierholz as CFO
N26, a European digital bank, announced the appointment of Arnd Schwierholz as its new Chief Financial Officer. The experienced manager will “lead the company’s financial department moving forward.”. Arnd Schwierholz reportedly “brings decades of experience in the technology industry and in financial management for publicly traded companies to...
