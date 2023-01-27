ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

White High School QB Who Lost Scholarship For Rapping N-Word Gets New Offer From HBCU, Twitter Reacts

By Alex Zephyr
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty


M arcus Stokes , the white high school quarterback who lost a scholarship for rapping the n-word on video last year, just received a new offer to play for HBCU Albany State University. The University of Florida had given Stokes a scholarship to join the Gators but took the deal off the table once Stokes’ clip surfaced. So the 120-year-old HBCU is now reaching out to the four-star recruit.

Kevin Stokes, Marcus’ father, told 247 Sports he was shocked. “It’s very unique. Very interesting,” he told the outlet. “We didn’t expect this at all.” His son proudly shared the news on Tuesday, shouting out recently appointed head coach Quinn Gray in a tweet.

Gray was formally announced as the ASU Golden Rams coach one day earlier. And though he never made any direct mention of Stokes, Gray was an offensive analyst for the Memphis Tigers, one of the programs that was notably interested in Stokes’ talent prior to the scandal.

“We will play smart, fast, physical football at Albany State,” Gray said at Monday’s press conference . “And we are looking for players who want to make an impact now. We are not waiting for a year or two to win, we want to win now. Now is the time.”

When the video leaked two months ago, Stokes owned up to singing the slur and accepted why the Gators no longer wanted him. “I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say,” he said in a tweet from last November .

“It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that,” he added. “I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.”

However, according to the latest news from the Allen D. Nease High School senior himself, another HBCU has joined the sweepstakes for his services. And this time, it’s a Division I institution: Alabama A&M University .

See what Twitter has to say about these latest developments below.

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse

Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
ALBANY, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State.  In a statement Goede ...
ATHENS, GA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BET

Bethune-Cookman Athletic Director Reggie Theus Speaks Out About Ed Reed: 'He Actually Let Us Down'

Bethune-Cookman Athletic Director Reggie Theus has broken his silence on the controversy around Ed Reed’s contract negotiations being axed. In an interview with HBCU Gameday, Theus said he advocated for Reed to be the head coach, “You look at what you’re trying to build for this university—those were the things that were the biggest factors. He had the ability to excite our fan base. He had the ability to recruit. He had a tremendous class he was trying to work on through the assistant coaches and his guys here. He was talking about some guys who are three-star, four-star players.”
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Turned Down By Prominent Coach

Alabama is going to have to look elsewhere for its vacant offensive coordinator job.  According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will be staying with Washington after he had a meeting with Nick Saban on Monday. Grubb was considered to be a top ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Bethune-Cookman Player Makes Opinion On Ed Reed Very Clear

The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman may have ended as quickly as it started, but one Wildcats player says that the Hall of Famer was already shifting the culture before they even got the chance to take the practice field. Reed was very outspoken about the school's lack of support for its football ...
WALB 10

Robert Cross 8th Grader Receives Collegiate Offer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not often that an eight grade girl receives a collegiate offer, but KJ Acree has done just that. Dynamic, leader and hard working are just a few words to describe KJ Acree. Acree is an 8th grader at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School who...
ALBANY, GA
Bossip

Golden Rams Reversal: Albany State Head Coach Apologizes For HBCU Offering Scholarship To White Teen Who Used Racial Slur

Back in November, it was reported that Caucasian student football player Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship to the University of Florida because—despite all the news stories we constantly see about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”
ALBANY, GA
The Morning Hustle

