Read full article on original website
Related
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
ABC 4
Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan activist killed
The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches National Park gate. Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan …. The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches...
ABC 4
Freezing temperatures delay Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – School districts across Utah, primarily in the northern part of the state are implementing two-hour delays to their school day on Monday, Jan. 30. The delays are being implemented due to freezing temperatures, drifting snow, wind and ice making for hazardous traveling conditions for both students and faculty in the early morning.
ABC 4
4,500 Utahns left without power near Hurricane early Tuesday
HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Rocky Mountain Power outage map, power to the area has been restored with only minor, unrelated outages remaining in Ivins, Cedar City, and Panguitch. ORIGINAL STORY: 4,500 Utahns without power near Hurricane. HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Over 4,500 Utahns are without power...
ABC 4
The Latest in Tyre Nichols Death, Another Officer Relieved of Duty
An update on Tyre Nichols' death brings video and officer statement inconsistencies and shows another officer, this one white, who was not originally fired. The Latest in Tyre Nichols Death, Another Officer …. An update on Tyre Nichols' death brings video and officer statement inconsistencies and shows another officer, this...
ABC 4
Wirth Watching: Looking Back At Old Photos and Videos of KTVX
Wirth Watching: Looking Back At Old Photos and Videos of KTVX. Wirth Watching: Looking Back At Old Photos and Videos …. Wirth Watching: Looking Back At Old Photos and Videos of KTVX. Treacherous Travel Conditions Cancel Thousands of …. Treacherous Travel Conditions Cancel Thousands of Flights Across The U.S. Utah...
ABC 4
Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S.
Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S. Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In …. Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S. Treacherous Travel Conditions Cancel Thousands of …. Treacherous Travel Conditions Cancel Thousands of Flights Across The U.S. Utah...
Comments / 0