Florida State

Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan activist killed

The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches National Park gate. Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan …. The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches...
Freezing temperatures delay Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – School districts across Utah, primarily in the northern part of the state are implementing two-hour delays to their school day on Monday, Jan. 30. The delays are being implemented due to freezing temperatures, drifting snow, wind and ice making for hazardous traveling conditions for both students and faculty in the early morning.
4,500 Utahns left without power near Hurricane early Tuesday

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Rocky Mountain Power outage map, power to the area has been restored with only minor, unrelated outages remaining in Ivins, Cedar City, and Panguitch. ORIGINAL STORY: 4,500 Utahns without power near Hurricane. HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Over 4,500 Utahns are without power...
The Latest in Tyre Nichols Death, Another Officer Relieved of Duty

An update on Tyre Nichols' death brings video and officer statement inconsistencies and shows another officer, this one white, who was not originally fired. The Latest in Tyre Nichols Death, Another Officer …. An update on Tyre Nichols' death brings video and officer statement inconsistencies and shows another officer, this...
Wirth Watching: Looking Back At Old Photos and Videos of KTVX

Wirth Watching: Looking Back At Old Photos and Videos of KTVX
Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S.

Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S.
