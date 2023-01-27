Read full article on original website
Alana Brophy 4pm Weather Forecast
Bitter cold is plaguing the state. ABC4's Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy discusses the most recent forecast. Freezing Temperatures Prompt SLCo to Provide Extra …. Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City have partnered together...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park
A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan activist killed
The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches National Park gate.
4,500 Utahns left without power near Hurricane early Tuesday
HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Rocky Mountain Power outage map, power to the area has been restored with only minor, unrelated outages remaining in Ivins, Cedar City, and Panguitch. ORIGINAL STORY: 4,500 Utahns without power near Hurricane. HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Over 4,500 Utahns are without power...
Freezing temperatures delay Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – School districts across Utah, primarily in the northern part of the state are implementing two-hour delays to their school day on Monday, Jan. 30. The delays are being implemented due to freezing temperatures, drifting snow, wind and ice making for hazardous traveling conditions for both students and faculty in the early morning.
Wirth Watching: Looking Back At Old Photos and Videos of KTVX
Wirth Watching: Looking Back At Old Photos and Videos of KTVX. Treacherous Travel Conditions Cancel Thousands of Flights Across The U.S. Utah...
Baby Bear Outfitters
McCall Taylor, the owner of Baby Bear Outfitters, shows us some of the products her company has to offer with the help of some fantastic models!
Scientists Attempt to Bring Back Extinct Animals
Scientists attempt to bring back extinct species announced its plan to bring back the Dodo bird. Treacherous Travel Conditions Cancel Thousands of Flights Across The U.S. Utah...
The Latest in Tyre Nichols Death, Another Officer Relieved of Duty
An update on Tyre Nichols' death brings video and officer statement inconsistencies and shows another officer, this one white, who was not originally fired.
