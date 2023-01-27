Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KSNB Local4
Foley’s frenzied state-wide tour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ed Foley has visited with Division-I recruits at Class A schools. He’s also dined at locally-owned restuarants in rural Nebraska. Foley has seemingly been everywhere across the Cornhusker state since joining Matt Rhule’s coaching staff in early December. “Its my job,” Foley said. “I’d...
KSNB Local4
Noah Schutte named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Player of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For his work in leading the Concordia University Men’s Basketball team to three wins last week, Noah Schutte has been named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday. Schutte has earned the award for the third time this...
KSNB Local4
Doane’s Mak Hatcliff named Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Doane’s Mak Hatcliff has been named this week’s Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball after her performances against Saint Mary and Midland. This marks the third time she has received the honor this season. On the week, Hatcliff averaged...
KSNB Local4
Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started...
KSNB Local4
Hastings girls, York boys bowling team snags B-5 District title
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings hosted the B-5 District bowling Championship on Tuesday at Pastime Lanes. McCool Junction, Northwest, Superior and York also competing for Championship hardware. For the boys, York won the team title, and the Hastings Tiger girls claimed first as well. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
KSNB Local4
UNK fraternities have new home at renovated Martin Hall
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Step inside the main entrance to Martin Hall and one of the first things you’ll notice is a cornerstone bearing the names of Herbert L. Cushing, the former president of the Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney, as well as members of the Board of Education of State Normal Schools.
KSNB Local4
ESU9 host First-Ever Social Media Team Day
Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping. Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning.
KSNB Local4
Local Homeless Shelter Reopens
Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping. Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning.
KSNB Local4
Police: Officer shot active shooter at west Omaha Target
Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning. The event is happening Feb 8th at the city auditorium. Crews on scene of massive house fire in Grand Island. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST. The Grand Island fire...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln Man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers. According to officials, 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro of Lincoln was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment following his conviction for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. After he completes his prison sentence, Hernandez-Castro will also serve two years on supervised release, and he will be deported to El Salvador following the completion of his prison sentence.
KSNB Local4
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
Comments / 0