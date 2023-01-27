LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln Man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers. According to officials, 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro of Lincoln was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment following his conviction for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. After he completes his prison sentence, Hernandez-Castro will also serve two years on supervised release, and he will be deported to El Salvador following the completion of his prison sentence.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO