'Dead Space' returns to haunt your dreams with new next-generation remake

Brace yourselves! "Dead Space" is back and it's still not for the faint of heart!

Not since the early days of survival horror video game classics in the vein of "Doom," "Resident Evil," and "Silent Hill" had there been a certified screamer like the visceral sci-fi terrors of " Dead Space " when it first appeared for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC back in 2008.

With its scary saga of aerospace engineer Isaac Clarke and his handy plasma cutter exploring the USG Ishimura, a haunted spaceship infested with ferocious mutated monsters, "Dead Space" was an immersive experience that delivered a fantasia of "Event Horizon" -like cosmic frights that lingered long after your well-worn gaming system went into hibernation.

Luckily, this remake stays faithful to the original, keeping the story and atmosphere intact while bringing the graphics and mechanics up to current-generation standards, introducing "Dead Space" to a whole new generation of gamers.

Necromorphs attack in the new "Dead Space" remake! (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Now after numerous sequels and spinoffs (plus an animated feature) selling millions of copies worldwide since the franchise's inception 14 years ago, Motive Studio and Electronic Arts are resurrecting the award-winning "Dead Space" for a horror-crazed generation with a sparkling new remake for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC that hits the streets on Friday (Jan. 27).

Here's the official reboot story synopsis:

Prepare to unravel a thrilling mystery in the darkest depths of space.

Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge ... and Isaac's beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.

Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called 'necromorphs', Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but his own crumbling sanity.

Engineer Isaac Clarke is back in outer space action! (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

"Dead Space's" latest gameplay teasers and cinematic trailers that we've seen look positively chilling, with the original story kept intact and an enticing array of enhanced visuals and audio remasters providing a fresh coat of blood and gore to the iconic sci-fi horror video game.

Electronic Arts' "Dead Space" remake launches on Jan. 27, 2023.

