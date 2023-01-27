Read full article on original website
Related
These Are The 5 Best Ways To Piss Off a Native Texan
Want to piss a Texan off? Here are 5 ways to do just that. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. Giving us a glass of unsweet tea. Another...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Wanna Bet? Texas Legislature Getting Closer to Legalizing Casinos
Gamblers in Texas may soon not have to leave the state to play the slots or do some betting on the Super Bowl. This also came up for a vote in 2021 but now authors of the bill have more support for it than they did a couple of years ago.
Texas Public Utility Commission Asking For Public’s Help With Power Issues
The winter weather is in full effect in Central Texas and around the state. With all the precautions many have taken, most will be able to handle the cold snap. However, there is always the unpredictable, and for that, we must watch for each other in the situation changes. With...
20 Years Ago When Texas Became a Part of The Space Shuttle Columbia Tragedy
For some of us, it is unbelievable that the Columbia tragedy happened 20 years ago, but it was February 1, 2003, when the tragedy happened and Texas became the area where the debris fell to earth. Last Thursday, more than 100 people gathered at Kennedy Space Center not only to...
Texas Workers #1 Most Stressed…10 Reasons Why
According to a Lensa study, Texas has the most stressed workers in the nation. According to Lensa, the reasons include salary pressures, working hours, commute times and Google searches for burnout. The Lensa study also pointed out the low health insurance rates. We've identified ten other possible reasons workers in...
Is It Against The Law To Warm Up Your Car In Texas?
Look, the temps are dropping and the mornings are getting colder. So, a warm car is what you want when you get in it right? Well, you've got to warm it up. So, you run out and start your car and let it run. Or, maybe you hit your key fob and start it with the heater on. Either way, when you heat your car do you stay in it? Or, do you leave and go back inside and let it warm up in the driveway?
Top 5 Reasons That Texans Suck at Winter Driving
With snowy and icy roads soon to hit us, here are the five reasons Texans are bad at driving on icy roads. Texans are always in a hurry and want to be at their destination yesterday so having to slow down because of icy roads is almost like telling a Texan they can't have Whataburger or Dr. Pepper ever again.
How Do You Know a Local Power Outage vs. a Rolling Blackout?
With winter rearing its ugly head this week and everyone on edge about the Texas power grid, how can you tell a local outage and a rolling blackout?. If ERCOT calls for a rolling blackout, information will be available through many sources including local media, ERCOT's Facebook, Twitter, and their app, and emergency alerts through emergency e-mail which you can sign up for on the ERCOT website.
Best Chance To Spot A Celebrity Are At These 5 Places In Texas!
Have you ever had a run-in with a celebrity here in town or when visiting another city? If you have, you probably tell the story to anyone who will listen. I get it. We are always asked which famous people we have met over the years. There have been quite a few as this job has its perks but not everyone has had the good fortune of crossing paths with a celeb at work so maybe you want to seek them out.
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement
Presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II is facing backlash for how he reacted to his pregnant wife's sudden collapse during his campaign announcement. On Jan. 20, Roberts was mere minutes into his campaign speech when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, who was standing off to his side, began to stumble. She suddenly fell to the ground, taking an American flag down with her.
B93
Midland, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0