New BBC podcast explores this 'golden age of gurus'
Most days, even a quick scroll through Instagram or YouTube might feel like you've stumbled into the self-help section of a bookstore... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MATT RAGLAND: Welcome to another bullet journal. SHAPIRO: ...And the shelves collapsed on top of you. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) STEFAN JAMES: My name is...
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age
Psychologist Marisa Franco is on a crusade to help people become better friends. In her book, "Platonic," she writes that friendship is just as important to finding happiness and well-being as romantic and family ties. Kavitha George with NPR's Life Kit sat down with Franco to learn how to find new friends and deepen existing friendships.
Siv Jakobsen, 'Blue'
The Norwegian singer-songwriter Siv Jakobsen has always had a knack for amiable storytelling, but her pretty, plainspoken singing is deceptive across "Blue." A highlight from her new album Gardening, it has a stunning arrangement of brass, harp and strings — the sort of atmospheric bliss you could spend an afternoon luxuriating in. In reality, Jakobsen is revealing how an abusive relationship can slowly and suddenly feel inescapable. When speaking as the man, her soft voice highlights the manipulativeness of his excuses ("I didn't mean to lose my cool / I didn't mean for my fist to leave you blue"). When she takes on the role of a narrator, she sounds like a mother imparting wisdom to her child via bedtime story. But there's no chance for the victim to speak, and that absence weighs heavily throughout "Blue." The subtext is clear: Abusers silence others to maintain control, to make harrowing situations seem normal. The cognitive dissonance that arises when hearing Jakobsen's dark lyrics and beautiful instrumentation is stark and excruciating.
You've heard of a man on the moon, but what about a bear on Mars?
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You've heard of a man on the moon. But what about a bear on Mars? Scientists at the University of Arizona came face to snout with a satellite picture of what looks like a teddy bear etched on the red planet's surface. They said the face probably comes from a broken-up hill in the middle of a rocky crater. But what if it's a preview of a Martian teddy bear invasion of Earth? They'd be too cute to resist, and the only fight we'd put up is to try to hug them to death. We're doomed. And it's MORNING EDITION.
Consider This from NPR
Brinton Taylor has been laid off before, a couple of years ago, and it didn't feel good. BRINTON TAYLOR: I think it always, you know, confuses you. You wonder what you could have done more. And I don't know anyone that hasn't kind of taken that a bit personal. KELLY:...
The original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring, has died at age 64
Actress Lisa Loring, best known for her role as Wednesday on the first run of The Addams Family, died on Saturday. Loring semi-retired from acting in the mid-1990s. Wednesday Addams is the morbid child from "The Addams Family" franchise. (SOUNDBITE OF VIC MIZZY'S "THE ADDAMS FAMILY") A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:
At the center of 'Veneer Theory': Are people fundamentally good or evil?
Are people fundamentally good or evil? That's at the center of veneer theory, the idea that without the thin veneer of law, order and authority, human beings revert to selfish beasts. Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline. They tell us how a famous psychology experiment from the 1970s that's been used to uphold this view may have some holes in it.
Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest stingray species is finally on the radar. Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique. Their named for their raisin-sized eyes. But don't let the eyes fool you. The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to dive deeper into their daily life and protect them from endangerment. It's MORNING EDITION.
Encore: 'Hadestown' creator Anaïs Mitchell's solo album looks back to reach forward
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (As characters, singing) Low, keep your head, keep your head low. CHANG: It's called "Hadestown." It won her eight Tony Awards and a Grammy. And now she's got another Grammy nomination for a song called "Bright Star" from her self-titled album. Around this time last year, I spoke with Anais Mitchell about making that very album.
HBO's 'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's hit 'Long Long Time'
Audio will be available later today. It may have been a while since you heard the 1970s hit. "Long Long Time" was used three times in The Last of Us episode. An hour after the show aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.
Tom Verlaine, frontman of Television, dies at 73
TELEVISION: (Singing) There I stand 'neath the marquee moon just waiting. Verlaine studied music as a kid, classical music, at boarding school. And he played the saxophone. At night, he would fall asleep listening to jazz on the radio. He wasn't really interested in popular music at first. Here's Verlaine on NPR's World Cafe in 2006.
The NPR Politics Podcast
JESSICA: Hi. This is Jessica (ph). I'm currently at the airport recording this time stamp from under my jacket, just like my... JESSICA: ...Favorite NPR POLITICS PODCAST hosts do. This podcast was recorded at... KEITH: That is awesome - 1:51 p.m. on Monday, the 30 of January. JESSICA: Things may...
