Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains Why Patience Is Key For Buffy Fans Streaming Her New Show Wolf Pack

Nearly 20 years after the end of Buffy the Vampire Slayer , Sarah Michelle Gellar has returned to her roots on supernatural television. The actress stars in the new Teen Wolf spinoff Wolf Pack , and she is making sure that Buffy fans are tuning in, even if it might not seem so at first.

Wolf Pack marks Sarah Michelle Gellar’s first supernatural TV endeavor since portraying Buffy Suffers in the beloved WB/UPN series. Playing arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, the role is a bit different than playing a vampire slayer and a savior. She explained to TVLine that there's more to the series and her character than will meet the eye right off the bat. Gellar said:

I think the main thing for them to know is that it’s a little bit of a slow burn with me, and to trust that there’s a reason I’m on this show. It might not be obvious at first, but I promise there will be twists that they will not see coming.

When SMG was first announced to join Wolf Pack , there was definitely excitement and buzz surrounding the news. Gellar hasn’t done much live-action TV in recent years, so add on the fact that it’s been 20 years since she left Sunnydale, and is there any wonder that anticipation was high for her new role? Now that the series has premiered on Paramount+, it should be interesting to see what those twists and turns entail.

Sarah Michelle Gellar of course hasn't dropped all the spoilers about what's ahead, but her comments suggest that the wait will be worth it. If the show is anything like Buffy , then those surprises will come when you least expect them, possibly including episodes ending on cliffhanger. She previewed:

It might not be obvious in the first three [episodes], but by the time you get to four and five, you’re going to get some twists. . . . In [episode] eight, you’ll get the me you came to see. You’ve got to wait, but it’s worth the wait.

It should be interesting to see how Wolf Pack does and whether it will be among the best shows on Paramount+ . Since there is only one episode available right now, it may be a while until it's compared to some of the streamer’s other hits. But with Gellar in the cast, it’s already looking good, so who knows what the future holds for it?

Now that Wolf Pack has joined the ranks of shows and movies about werewolves , it’s possible the series could be the start of a whole new universe for Teen Wolf by expanding on the still-beloved MTV series. It helps that not only fans of Teen Wolf , but likely fans of Buffy as well, will be tuning in weekly to the new series. Fingers crossed that it does well, and Sarah Michelle Gellar has a new supernatural drama to call home.

