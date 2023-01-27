ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics

Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jenn Leach

The richest basketball players in the world

You might be curious to learn about the net worth of your favorite basketball players around the globe. This Tik Tok video went viral revealing the richest basketball players in the world. It amassed over 560,000 views, more than 1,800 likes, and dozens of comments.
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

NBA refs reverse course on major blown call

Saturday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, a 125-121 Celtics victory in overtime, would have ended differently if NBA officials made a crucial call had gone the Lakers’ way. Lakers forward LeBron James attempted the game-winning shot at the end of regulation and appeared to be fouled by Celtics guard Read more... The post NBA refs reverse course on major blown call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to wild Paul Pierce tweet

Paul Pierce is at it again. The former Boston Celtics superstar had social media in an uproar over the weekend after randomly posting an unsolicited relationship status update on Twitter. “I’m single what’s up,” Pierce wrote in a tweet. The NBA world had some hilarious responses to...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to shocking Empire State Building display

Fans of the New York Giants should look away: An iconic Big Apple landmark celebrated a conference-championship-clenching win of a hated division rival. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday night, 31-7. Eagles fans had quite the afternoon. They got to heckle Los...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Phillies sign former two-time All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Stephen Jackson makes shocking LeBron James claim

Stephen Jackson has never been shy about leaning into some explosive hot takes on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. In fact, the former NBA champion is standing by some claims he recently made about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. When asked by his co-host on the podcast who his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Frustrated fan leaves clear message about NBA load management

Fans who bought tickets for Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, thinking that it would be a matchup of all-time legends Kevin Durant and LeBron James were sorely disappointed. Durant, who last played on January 8, remains sidelined with an MCL sprain. His absence in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

