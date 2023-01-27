Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
Many teams in the NBA have some tough decisions to make with the trade deadline approaching. Some, like the Phoenix Suns, have an aging star they have to decide whether they want to back or cash in on. Other teams like the Lakers are open to moving on from someone like Russell Westbrook if they can get a truly influential player in return.
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
The richest basketball players in the world
You might be curious to learn about the net worth of your favorite basketball players around the globe. This Tik Tok video went viral revealing the richest basketball players in the world. It amassed over 560,000 views, more than 1,800 likes, and dozens of comments.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?
The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Brandon Ingram To Knicks And Zach LaVine To Pelicans
This 3-team deal would send Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, and RJ Barrett to new destinations.
NBA refs reverse course on major blown call
Saturday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, a 125-121 Celtics victory in overtime, would have ended differently if NBA officials made a crucial call had gone the Lakers’ way. Lakers forward LeBron James attempted the game-winning shot at the end of regulation and appeared to be fouled by Celtics guard Read more... The post NBA refs reverse course on major blown call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Knicks willing to offer two first-round picks to Raptors for OG Anunoby: Report
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks have shown a willingness to trade two first-round picks to the Raptors for OG Anunoby.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to wild Paul Pierce tweet
Paul Pierce is at it again. The former Boston Celtics superstar had social media in an uproar over the weekend after randomly posting an unsolicited relationship status update on Twitter. “I’m single what’s up,” Pierce wrote in a tweet. The NBA world had some hilarious responses to...
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to shocking Empire State Building display
Fans of the New York Giants should look away: An iconic Big Apple landmark celebrated a conference-championship-clenching win of a hated division rival. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday night, 31-7. Eagles fans had quite the afternoon. They got to heckle Los...
Anthony Davis Sounds Off On Referees After Loss To Celtics
Anthony Davis met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.
thecomeback.com
Phillies sign former two-time All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Monday's Game
The Golden State Warriors made two roster moves before Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"That's a loaded question" — Stephon Marbury names top New York point guards other than himself
Stephon Marbury dropped names that some people might have never heard before.
thecomeback.com
Stephen Jackson makes shocking LeBron James claim
Stephen Jackson has never been shy about leaning into some explosive hot takes on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. In fact, the former NBA champion is standing by some claims he recently made about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. When asked by his co-host on the podcast who his...
thecomeback.com
Frustrated fan leaves clear message about NBA load management
Fans who bought tickets for Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, thinking that it would be a matchup of all-time legends Kevin Durant and LeBron James were sorely disappointed. Durant, who last played on January 8, remains sidelined with an MCL sprain. His absence in...
Boston Celtics targeting bigs ahead of NBA trade deadline
As of this publishing, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA, and they’re already coming off an
Comments / 1