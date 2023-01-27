Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Of The Bloodline After WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn’s tenure as the Honorary Uce has ended, and Jey Uso is leaving The Bloodline with him. At this past weekend’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Zayn was ejected from the group after refusing to attack Kevin Owens and for striking Roman Reigns with a steel chair.
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Whether Bill Goldberg Had Serious Discussions With TNA In 2003
In 2002, Jeff Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total Nonstop Action (NWA-TNA), which is today’s version of Impact Wrestling. After departing the promotion in 2014, Jarrett founded another new promotion, Global Force Wrestling (GFW). Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003....
New Steve Austin A&E Series To Debut In April
A new A&E series featuring Steve Austin is slated to premiere in a few months. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston is reporting that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will start on Sunday, April 9th for a ten-week run through Sunday, June 11th. The premise of the show is unknown,...
Arn Anderson Recalls Brian Pillman Being WCW’s Top Babyface, Facing Bobby Eaton
On the latest episode of his ARN podcast, AEW’s Arn Anderson talked about his legendary WCW World Television Championship match with “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton in May of 1991. Anderson also discussed some secrets about the art of color commentary and recalled the rise of Brian Pillman as a top babyface of WCW.
Tony Khan Comments On Possibly Signing Kota Ibushi
Former NJPW star Kota Ibushi is now on the free agent market after his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired. Ibushi previously stated that he expects to talk with AEW once he opens a wrestling school in Japan. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan was asked about Ibushi during an appearance...
Ex-WWE Commentators Say Spanish Announce Table Is Like Kenny From South Park
WWE may have employed several Spanish-speaking commentators over the decades, but these announcers have had to get used to working without a table. For countless matches, the Spanish announce table has been smashed, something that Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich know all about. Speaking in a joint interview for the...
Cody Rhodes Envied John Cena & The Rock, On His Past Frustrations With WWE
Cody Rhodes officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the annual 30-Man over-the-top-rope extravaganza on Saturday night. The American Nightmare eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to score the biggest victory of his career at the Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome. Rhodes returned to...
Road Dogg Praises The Work Of Chad Gable
WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James had some glowing words for the work of Chad Gable. Road Dogg spoke on a recent episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast to single out the Alpha Academy star’s work. You can check out some highlights...
Producers For WWE RAW Revealed (1/30/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches on the latest episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Cody Rhodes, Judgment Day Promo: Michael Hayes. – Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY: TJ Wilson. – Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin: Abyss. –...
Michael Cole Claims Triple H & Kevin Dunn Ribbed Him At The WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole has confirmed that Triple H and Kevin Dunn ribbed him during the start of last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The show opened up with the return of Pat McAfee, who took a hiatus from WWE in late 2022 to work with ESPN’s College Game Day.
Sami Zayn: I Had To Convince Paul Heyman To Be In The Bloodline
Paul Heyman’s relationship with The Bloodline didn’t just start when he aligned with Roman Reigns in 2020. Heyman has been a friend and associate of the Anoa’i family for three decades. So to get in The Bloodline’s good graces, Sami Zayn felt that the person he really needed to convince was Paul Heyman.
Jimmy Korderas Says WWE Didn’t Need More Surprises At The Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. In his latest Reffin Rant video on Twitter, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas noted how this year’s Royal Rumble stood on its...
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
WWE Royal Rumble News: Backstage Mood, Reactions, PPV Running Long
Fightful Select have shared some news and notes from backstage at this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event. – The main event match and the beatdown angle that followed was said to have been a “curtain sellout,” with all eyes from talent and production staff glued to the monitors backstage to watch the story unfold. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were left decimated in the ring at the hands of The Bloodline following Zayn’s chairshot to the Tribal Chief.
Pat McAfee Addresses WWE Return At The 2023 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
Former NFL athlete and WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee made his surprise return at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in San Antonio, TX. McAfee began appearing on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown for over a year starting in April 2021. On September 7, 2022, WWE announced that McAfee would be taking a hiatus from SmackDown for the foreseeable future in order to join ESPN’s College GameDay, and would return once he’s through with the project.
Dominik Mysterio On Drawing Influence From Konnan, Finding Success Without Rey
Since aligning himself with The Judgement Day, Dominik Mysterio has found significant success in WWE. While speaking at the pre-WWE Royal Rumble media scrum, Dominik discussed how wrestling icon Konnan has influenced his character, finding success on his own, intergender wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
SmackDown And NXT Stars Backstage At WWE Raw
Two non-brand competitors are backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to PWInsider, SmackDown’s Mansoor and NXT’s Damon Kemp are both at the show. There’s currently no word on whether or not either wrestler will make an appearance. You can keep up with all your...
WWE RAW News – Seth Rollins Qualifies For Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
Seth Rollins picked up a crucial victory to keep his WrestleMania dreams alive on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to earn a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match en route to WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory will be defending his WWE United States Championship in that high-stakes match inside the devilish steel structure.
