Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

Hometown comics Willie C, Shante Love bring the funny at Triple Threat Comedy Jam in St. Louis

Triple Threat Comedy Jam Tour presented by C.E. Consultants brought the city out on Saturday (Jan. 28) night for an evening of chuckles and playful banter inside Westport Playhouse. The sold-out funny affair featured some of the internet’s hottest viral online comedic sensations including St. Louis’ own Willie C, Atlanta-based Calimar White, and Dallas-based Richie Fontane.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Missouri History Museum ‘digs deep’ into Black history

The Missouri History Museum is celebrating Black History Month with a range of programs throughout February. Cicely Hunter, Missouri Historical Society public historian of the African American History Initiative, said the museum highlights diversity year-round, but especially during Black History Month and Juneteenth. We have a series of different events...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Goldie Taylor survived abuse in East St. Louis and drew on literary giants to find success

Goldie Taylor started teaching herself to read around age 3, sounding out the words written on billboards and above storefronts. She eventually moved on to encyclopedia volumes and, in middle school, the work of James Baldwin and other African American intellectuals. Along the way she endured years of abuse and sexual assaults, sleeping on the floor of her aunt’s living room in East St. Louis and receiving little emotional support from the adults in her life.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

London's Wing House is a St. Louis landmark

Dale and Hildred London opened London & Sons Wing House at 2237 Cass Ave. in 1963. Originally, the menu’s focus was hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream, but within a few years, London’s wings and carryout chicken dinners had become the restaurant’s signature. Today, the menu’s core items are still made using recipes developed by Dale and Hildred, something their son, London’s current owner Patrick London, says will never change. The essential London’s order, Patrick said, is wings with a side of fries dressed with cheese, hot sauce and ketchup, and an order of rolls. The hot sauce is so popular that they sell it by the bottle, but Patrick’s not giving away its secrets. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea to share that, but it is something that’s unique and special,” he laughed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Do you know this Jewish St. Louisan? He lived an exciting and tumultuous life

The following is published in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society. During the mid-20th century, the St. Louis Institute of Music played an active role in musical education in the St. Louis area. Before merging with the Community Music School to form the Saint Louis Conservatory and Schools for the Arts (CASA) in 1974, the institute was one of many music schools operating across the US that offered formal training and education in music. The institute’s faculty and students were drawn from local St. Louisans and even abroad. Dr. Leo Sirota, a Ukrainian-born, Jewish pianist, was one such professor who had lived an exciting and tumultuous life.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: January 2023

The new year ushered in a few new restaurants, including Benton Park Café & Coffee Bar – under new ownership – and Steve’s Meltdown, a gooey grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept inside Steve's Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, live music staple BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups has closed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Bed Bath & Beyond to close the Sunset Hills store

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said that it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The company told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores. One of the stores closing is in the St. Louis area. The Bed Bath & Beyond in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSDK

City Foundry STL Week: Shopping along Foundry Way

ST. LOUIS — We had so much fun discovering our own city last week for our City Foundry STL exploration week. So much fun that we're extending it one more day!. Dana DiPiazza took a trip down Foundry Way to hit three local shops perfect for your Valentine's Day wish list!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kwos.com

Big settlement for STL cop shooting protestors

(AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay nearly $5 – million to settle claims by people who were arrested during a protest in 2017 over the acquittal of a police officer in the shooting death of a Black man. According to a proposed class action settlement...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Bell says ‘facts not there’ to vacate Taylor’s death sentence

Wesley Bell, St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, said in a statement on Monday that his office would not step in to halt Leonard Taylor’s death sentence. “We are not filing a motion to vacate Leonard Taylor's sentence. The facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence,” Bell said in a release.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
visitmo.com

How To: Mardi Gras in St. Louis

Mardi Gras in St. Louis is one of the country’s biggest parties. Thousands of people fill the historic Soulard neighborhood to enjoy the Purina Pet Parade, the Taste of Soulard and the Bud Light Grand Parade. Learn more about how to celebrate Fat Tuesday, St. Louis style. What Is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

