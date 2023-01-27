Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
Hometown comics Willie C, Shante Love bring the funny at Triple Threat Comedy Jam in St. Louis
Triple Threat Comedy Jam Tour presented by C.E. Consultants brought the city out on Saturday (Jan. 28) night for an evening of chuckles and playful banter inside Westport Playhouse. The sold-out funny affair featured some of the internet’s hottest viral online comedic sensations including St. Louis’ own Willie C, Atlanta-based Calimar White, and Dallas-based Richie Fontane.
St. Louis American
Missouri History Museum ‘digs deep’ into Black history
The Missouri History Museum is celebrating Black History Month with a range of programs throughout February. Cicely Hunter, Missouri Historical Society public historian of the African American History Initiative, said the museum highlights diversity year-round, but especially during Black History Month and Juneteenth. We have a series of different events...
stlpublicradio.org
Goldie Taylor survived abuse in East St. Louis and drew on literary giants to find success
Goldie Taylor started teaching herself to read around age 3, sounding out the words written on billboards and above storefronts. She eventually moved on to encyclopedia volumes and, in middle school, the work of James Baldwin and other African American intellectuals. Along the way she endured years of abuse and sexual assaults, sleeping on the floor of her aunt’s living room in East St. Louis and receiving little emotional support from the adults in her life.
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
saucemagazine.com
London's Wing House is a St. Louis landmark
Dale and Hildred London opened London & Sons Wing House at 2237 Cass Ave. in 1963. Originally, the menu’s focus was hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream, but within a few years, London’s wings and carryout chicken dinners had become the restaurant’s signature. Today, the menu’s core items are still made using recipes developed by Dale and Hildred, something their son, London’s current owner Patrick London, says will never change. The essential London’s order, Patrick said, is wings with a side of fries dressed with cheese, hot sauce and ketchup, and an order of rolls. The hot sauce is so popular that they sell it by the bottle, but Patrick’s not giving away its secrets. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea to share that, but it is something that’s unique and special,” he laughed.
The Fabulous Fox offering $30 tickets to upcoming shows
ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox is having a special, one-day-only ticket sale for upcoming shows. The Fabulous Fox is offering $30 tickets to select upcoming shows as part of their "$30 on the 30th" special. The offer is valid throughout the day until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
stljewishlight.org
Do you know this Jewish St. Louisan? He lived an exciting and tumultuous life
The following is published in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society. During the mid-20th century, the St. Louis Institute of Music played an active role in musical education in the St. Louis area. Before merging with the Community Music School to form the Saint Louis Conservatory and Schools for the Arts (CASA) in 1974, the institute was one of many music schools operating across the US that offered formal training and education in music. The institute’s faculty and students were drawn from local St. Louisans and even abroad. Dr. Leo Sirota, a Ukrainian-born, Jewish pianist, was one such professor who had lived an exciting and tumultuous life.
KSDK
Two vascular surgeons, brothers uniquely practice together at Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence
ST. LOUIS — It's said that their are roughly 100 to 125 vascular surgeons certified every year. Patrick and Evan Neville, both brothers, grew up in Belleville and have had similar paths. Over the last several years, Patrick and Evan have been working together as vascular surgeons in their...
Steven Johnson murder trial happening today
Opening statements begin Tuesday, January 31 in the murder trial of Steven Johnson.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: January 2023
The new year ushered in a few new restaurants, including Benton Park Café & Coffee Bar – under new ownership – and Steve’s Meltdown, a gooey grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept inside Steve's Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, live music staple BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups has closed...
Kevin Bacon, Budweiser debut Super Bowl LVII commercial
ST. LOUIS — Budweiser has debuted its Super Bowl LVII commercial ahead of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12. "Six Degrees of Budweiser" is the brand's interpretation of the concept that everyone can be traced by just six degrees of separation. Narrated by actor and American icon Kevin...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close the Sunset Hills store
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said that it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The company told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores. One of the stores closing is in the St. Louis area. The Bed Bath & Beyond in […]
KSDK
City Foundry STL Week: Shopping along Foundry Way
ST. LOUIS — We had so much fun discovering our own city last week for our City Foundry STL exploration week. So much fun that we're extending it one more day!. Dana DiPiazza took a trip down Foundry Way to hit three local shops perfect for your Valentine's Day wish list!
New I-55 Budweiser Clydesdale mural coming to the Anheuser-Busch brewery
The iconic mural of the Budweiser Clydesdales on the side of the Anheuser-Busch brewery along I-55 will come down Tuesday. It will be replaced by a new mural by St. Louis artist Phil Jarvis.
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
kwos.com
Big settlement for STL cop shooting protestors
(AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay nearly $5 – million to settle claims by people who were arrested during a protest in 2017 over the acquittal of a police officer in the shooting death of a Black man. According to a proposed class action settlement...
Staffers defend St. Louis Circuit Attorney in Jefferson City
Missouri lawmakers heard from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office Monday, in opposition to a bill to have the state step in prosecuting violent crime
St. Louis American
Bell says ‘facts not there’ to vacate Taylor’s death sentence
Wesley Bell, St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, said in a statement on Monday that his office would not step in to halt Leonard Taylor’s death sentence. “We are not filing a motion to vacate Leonard Taylor's sentence. The facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence,” Bell said in a release.
Yuengling beer coming to the St. Louis area in February
Yuengling beer will begin to stock midwestern and southern shelves in early February.
visitmo.com
How To: Mardi Gras in St. Louis
Mardi Gras in St. Louis is one of the country’s biggest parties. Thousands of people fill the historic Soulard neighborhood to enjoy the Purina Pet Parade, the Taste of Soulard and the Bud Light Grand Parade. Learn more about how to celebrate Fat Tuesday, St. Louis style. What Is...
