Cleveland, OH

‘Horrifying’: Cleveland officials give statements after deadly Memphis beating videos released

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0s6b_0kU3fSsE00

See related video above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland city officials are responding after videos of Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest were released to the public Friday evening.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said in a Facebook post that the video is shocking and stands contrary to the values of policing and human decency.

“Now more than ever, it is important for police officers to remember their promise, their sworn oath to protect those whom they serve and to reflect on their own personal reasons for choosing to do so,” Chief Drummond said. “This incident is yet another reminder of the importance of our dedication to constitutional policing and the protection of our communities.”

Chief Drummond said the police department will continue to work to maintain and to build trust in the community.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released the following statement, in part:

The video evidence released today in the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is horrifying. I am heartbroken for Tyre’s family—his parents, his siblings, and his young son. No family should ever have to experience what they are going through right now.

We have been here too many times without achieving the change we so desperately need.

What happened in Memphis on January 7 lays bare what is at stake if we do not get police reform right. Despite heightened awareness and nationwide organizing and activism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, change is not happening fast enough.

We must do better, and it starts with real accountability, real oversight, and working in partnerships across our communities.

Mayor Justin Bibb

Nichols died three days after he was beaten by Memphis police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Those officers were fired for misconduct and indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Cleveland Cavaliers issue statement after release of deadly Memphis beating videos

Mayor Bibb went on to say that Cleveland’s new Community Police Commission met for the first time Wednesday “to begin their critical work as one of the strongest citizen oversight boards in the country.”

Cleveland City Council also released a statement after the videos were released.

The Cleveland City Council leadership team extend condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Nichols and stands united in speaking out against police brutality. Staying silent contributes to the problem. Unfortunately, the incident in Memphis is not unique… Council leadership understands residents are frustrated and angry by the content of that video, and from other recorded violent encounters. The Cleveland Division of Police is committed to protecting the right for peaceful demonstration by community members.

Cleveland City Council

The council went on to say it is committed to building a better relationship between police and the Cleveland community.

Earlier, the City of Cleveland tweeted that they were unaware of any planned protests, but a plan is in place if needed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 10

nobody home
4d ago

Cleveland police department is corrupt & notorious for abusing their authority as well.... they have no room to talk.

Reply
7
Lifegoeson
4d ago

I pray all those officers go to prison. There is no excuse, absolutely no excuse for what I saw in the video.

Reply
6
Jamie Paletta
4d ago

As for the mom , I am so very sorry you are going through this .. I have no words but Our God will see you through this ❤️

Reply(1)
3
 

