Is Christian McCaffrey playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on 49ers RB's playoff status vs. Eagles

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Zac Taylor’s gets real on Patrick Mahomes late hit penalty in Bengals loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals fell short of the Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion. A late hit penalty from Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs enough field position to kick the game-winning field goal. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media following the loss. While the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is in Super Bowl 2023? Here are the teams, odds & spread for Super Bowl 57 matchup
The matchup for Super Bowl 57 is set, as the Eagles and Chiefs will compete to decide the champion for the NFL's 2022 season. That both teams made it to the Super Bowl shouldn't be a surprise. They were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and have two of the top MVP candidates league-wide in Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.
ng-sportingnews.com
DeMeco Ryans hired by Texans: Why Houston tapped former player, 49ers coordinator to be team's next head coach
The Texans are enlisting the services of a familiar face as they look to accelerate their rebuild. Former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who helmed San Francisco's top-ranked Gold Rush defense in 2022, agreed a deal to lead Houston's staff. Per KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, the contract Ryans signed is for six years.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton trade details: What draft picks Broncos sent to Saints in return for Super Bowl-winning head coach
The Broncos and Saints saved the NFL world from further speculation Tuesday, finalizing a trade that will trade Sean Payton to Denver to work with Russell Wilson after retiring after the 2021 season. Payton netted the Saints a pair of picks in exchange for a pick being sent back to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Broncos coaching search: Why Denver hasn't been able to land Jim Harbaugh, DeMeco Ryans or Sean Payton
The Broncos' coaching search to replace Nathaniel Hackett keeps coming up empty. Denver was among the first teams to interview the two most high-profile candidates of this coaching cycle, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton, but nothing has come of it. Now it appears 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has rebuffed...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton hired by Broncos: Why former Saints coach chose to ride with Russell Wilson in Denver
The most anticipated coaching decision of the offseason has been finalized. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, with the two sides agreeing to a deal Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Saints had to work out their own compensation since Payton is still...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of Round 1 picks after Broncos traded Saints for Sean Payton
There is only one more game left to impact the 2023 NFL Draft order, but the bottom of the first round got a shakeup on Tuesday. The Broncos hired Sean Payton as their next head coach, sending a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for the rights to Payton and a third-round pick.
ng-sportingnews.com
George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers lament loss after injuries to Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson: 'Pretty s—y'
The 49ers came into the NFC championship feeling confident about their chances to beat the Eagles and move on to the Super Bowl. San Francisco's defense was the best in the league, and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was playing at a high level guiding a versatile array of weapons. But...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Luka Doncic out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Mavericks star
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic exited Thursday night's game against the Suns with an ankle injury. Doncic has been relatively durable this season, only missing five games. However, with the Mavericks in the thick of the playoff race out West, they can't afford to be without their leading man for long.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tyler Huntley's Pro Bowl nod has NFL world calling for cancellation of event: 'Time to be done with the Pro Bowl'
Should the NFL drop the Pro Bowl like it's hot? With Tyler "Snoop" Huntley getting a Pro Bowl selection on Tuesday, some seem to believe so. The Ravens quarterback was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday, replacing an injured Josh Allen — and displacing people's faith in the event.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Pro Bowl, Super Bowl 57
The NFL playoffs are nearly complete with the Super Bowl 57 matchup now set. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, the NFL has instituted an additional "MNF" game for the playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com
Raptors trade deadline targets: Jalen McDaniels strengths, weaknesses, contract & fit with Toronto
The Raptors have been linked to another player ahead of the trade deadline. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Raptors are one of "several teams" closely monitoring Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels. Now in his fourth season in Charlotte, McDaniels is averaging career highs across the board of 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Empire State Building lights up in Eagles colors after NFC championship game win, angering New Yorkers everywhere
New Yorkers, this will make you throw up your baconeggandcheese. There are few city-to-city rivalries that trump the general dislike that New York and Philadelphia sports teams have for one another. In general, the personalities of the two towns are not copacetic (even if they're more alike than its denizens care to admit).
ng-sportingnews.com
Brock Purdy injury update: 49ers QB expected to miss six months with torn UCL, seeking second opinion on surgery
A dominant season for the 49ers ended with a whimper Sunday, when San Francisco dropped the NFC championship game 31-7 to end what was an outstanding season. The loss so one-sided partially because the 49ers lost the ability to throw the ball in the second half, after Brock Purdy was forced to return to the game with an injured arm when Josh Johnson was knocked out.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? TV channel, live stream, start time for Pelicans vs. Nuggets
The Pelicans are spiraling and the road gets no easier as they travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Tuesday. New Orleans enters Tuesday night's test having lost 13 of its 16 games, including eight in a row. It's no coincidence that All-Star forward Zion Williamson has missed the team's last 14 games with a right hamstring injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals' 5 biggest questions for 2023, from Joe Burrow's next contract to tough free-agent decisions
There were blown calls, missed calls and a replayed third down that is one of the most unacceptable calls in NFL history. Yet the Bengals still had a chance to win with Joe Burrow. Re-watching and breaking down all those judgment calls isn't going to help now. It won't hide...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals' Germaine Pratt vents frustration over Joseph Ossai penalty: 'Why the f— would you touch the quarterback?'
Germaine Pratt was visibly upset at the end of the Bengals' heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in the 2023 AFC championship game. Pratt voiced his frustration with the defeat as he made his way back to the locker room, and he seemed to be bothered by one thing in particular about the loss: Joseph Ossai's last-minute personal foul penalty.
ng-sportingnews.com
Eagles-Chiefs FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Super Bowl 57 single-game tournaments
The Eagles and Chiefs meet for a chance to etch themselves into history during Super Bowl 57 on February 12 (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX). According to BetMGM, Philadelphia currently sits as a 1.5-point favorite, with the total set at 50 points. For NFL DFS players in need of Super Bowl 57 single-game lineup advice, we've put together our favorite FanDuel lineup that includes a contrarian MVP along with a three-player Eagles stack.
ng-sportingnews.com
Josh Giddey is NBA's bounce pass king: How Thunder guard expertly uses one of basketball's oldest weapons
On the surface, Josh Giddey is a pretty good passer. If you hadn't watched him play much, you'd see from his stats that he's averaged about six assists per game throughout the first two years of his career, which has him hovering around the top 20 in the league over that time span.
