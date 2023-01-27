Is Patrick Mahomes playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Chiefs QB's playoff status vs. Bengals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes Received Advice from Tom Brady Ahead Chiefs vs. Bengals
Wouldn’t you love to eavesdrop on this conversation? Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady chatted this week about today’s AFC championship. The 27-year-old superstar needed tips from the 45-year-old king of quarterbacks. So what did they really talk about? We’re not exactly sure. They’re 3-3 against each other. And here’s what Mahomes said in regards to the conversation.
Look: Brittany Mahomes Responds To Cincinnati Mayor's Shot At Patrick Mahomes
The smack talk prior to Sunday's AFC Championship Game matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals has been off the charts. It hasn't just been fans of the two sides, which met in the game a year ago, with the Bengals defeating the Chiefs, that have exchanged barbs in the days ...
Bengals family becomes Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City 6 years ago
One Bengals family has made a Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City six years ago, embracing the team spirit.
NFL Fans Are Ripping Patrick Mahomes' Wife For Her Postgame Message
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound for the third time in four years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Chiefs got some help from Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to send the Bengals packing. Brittany ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview
The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup
The Super Bowl matchup of destiny is officially upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s best regular season record at 14-3, punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a convincing 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game. Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team... The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cincinnati Mayor Responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘Jabroni’ Quip
The Chiefs tight end wasn’t happy with the mayor’s comments leading up to Sunday’s game.
Bengals’ Germaine Pratt Explains Outburst About Late Hit
Cameras caught the linebacker screaming in frustration while walking to the locker room after the AFC championship game.
Who is in Super Bowl 2023? Here are the teams, odds & spread for Super Bowl 57 matchup
The matchup for Super Bowl 57 is set, as the Eagles and Chiefs will compete to decide the champion for the NFL's 2022 season. That both teams made it to the Super Bowl shouldn't be a surprise. They were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and have two of the top MVP candidates league-wide in Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Player Punishment Announcement
One Kansas City Chiefs player received some unexpected mail for the NFL league office this weekend. Per the NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, KC defensive lineman Khalen Saunders was reportedly fined $6,632 for roughing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in last Saturday's divisional round game. Although ...
NFL referee salary: How much money do refs, other officials make in 2023?
It's not easy being an NFL official. Mistakes are broadcast across the country and quickly become the source of blame for wins or losses. But it's not all bad. The zebras on the field aren't out there throwing flags and winding the clock because they need the exercise. They're getting paid to be out there making sure the game is played as it should be.
Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
NFL World Roasts Tony Romo for Bizarre Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
It’s Monday. We’re still coming down from that fantastic Bengals-Chiefs finish. And finally, the ears stopped ringing from all that Tony Romo shouting. The pitch of Romo’s voice kept growing higher throughout the game. And NFL fans viewing at home began noticing that Tony Romo also was speaking nonsense.
Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes
There was never really any doubt that Patrick Mahomes would play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the big question is how effective he will be. The Kansas City Chiefs are wondering that, too. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that the Chiefs were encouraged by how Mahomes looked in... The post Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes' playoff record: How many wins, AFC championships and Super Bowls for Chiefs QB
With Tom Brady facing another retirement decision, Aaron Rodgers' future in question, and a few future Hall of Famers retiring over the last three years, there's no doubt Patrick Mahomes is becoming the NFL's premier star. Not only does Mahomes have the numbers and accolades through five years to back...
NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
Three of last year's final four teams are returning to championship weekend, as the Chiefs, Bengals, and 49ers look to turn another deep run into a championship. The only team missing from last season is the defending champion Rams. In their place, the Eagles will host the 49ers with the NFC championship and a trip to Super Bowl 57 on the line.
