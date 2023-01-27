ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

asu.edu

Thunderbird professor dreams big, reaps the rewards

Get to know Valerie Sy as part of our New Faces on Campus series. Editor's note: New Faces on Campus is a new monthly feature by ASU News showcasing faculty members who have been hired in the 2022–23 academic year. Valerie Sy isn't afraid to make big and bold...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU startup receives funding to advance fire-safe battery research

An Arizona State University startup that licensed breakthrough fire-safe lithium-ion and lithium-metal battery technology received a funding boost to further validate its research. Safe-Li, the startup that holds the exclusive license to commercialize the technology from Skysong Innovations, ASU’s technology transfer partner that facilitated the commercialization and patent process, was...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Comprehensive statewide study tracks rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Study reveals omicron benchmark for COVID-19 variants. Having carved a path of destruction around the globe, the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 continues to recur in ever-changing disguises. Understanding the dynamics of viral transmission is crucial for ongoing and future public health preparedness. In a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive statewide survey, Efrem Lim and...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Teach for America CEO to visit ASU

On the heels of Arizona State University's naming as a top two producer of Teach For America corps members, the organization's CEO, Elisa Villanueva Beard, will visit the university Tuesday, Jan. 31, to meet with the Sun Devil community and reflect on the work that makes that ranking possible. Teach...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Open Door kicks off at Downtown Phoenix campus

Event an opportunity for community to go behind the scenes at ASU; held in person for first time since 2019. Arizona State University students and employees shared their passion and expertise with members of the community at the Open Door celebration on Saturday at the Downtown Phoenix campus. Open Door,...
PHOENIX, AZ
asu.edu

Health, wealth and happiness focus of event presented by ASU on Feb. 8

Health, wealth and happiness — perhaps three of the most sought-after yet elusive attributes of a satisfying life. An upcoming program presented by the T.W. Lewis Center for Personal Development at Arizona State University will focus on these attributes and propose ways to achieve them. "Health, Wealth & Happiness,"...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

New Regents Professor has a passion for public service

The new year is getting off to a great start for Stacy Leeds. On Feb. 1, she becomes the first Native American female dean of Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. And on Feb. 9, the renowned legal scholar will be sworn in as ASU...
TEMPE, AZ

