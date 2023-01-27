Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums
Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
Steve Hillage 1977 LA set to be released
Steve Hillage's LA Forum 31.1.77 will be released on CD in March
iheart.com
Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran Finally Collaborate on a Song!
This is one fans have been waiting on for a long time. Finally, there is a collaboration between Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran on a song called “Who We Love.”. The song is featured on Smith’s new album, “Gloria.”. Smith and Sheeran last shared a stage for...
NME
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares ‘L’Accouchement’, first song from forthcoming solo album
Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has shared the first track from his forthcoming solo album, ‘Mythologies’. The sprawling ‘L’Accouchement’ is the 10th of 23 pieces that make up the orchestral ‘Mythologies’. The 90-minute album was originally commissioned by choreographer and Ballet Preljocaj founder Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name.
NME
KISS announce support act for final UK tour
KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
The Monkees’ ‘Shades of Grey’ Features a Horn Section Written by Mike Nesmith
The Monkees' "Shades of Grey" was written by a pair of songwriters whom Peter Tork considered "masters" of the craft.
John Lennon Said The Beatles ‘Almost Abandoned’ the Song That Would Become Their First Hit
John Lennon wrote what would become The Beatles first hit song, but he said they almost gave up on it after difficulties with recording it
Why John Lennon and Paul McCartney Gave a No. 1 Single to Another Singer
John Lennon and Paul McCartney gave a No. 1 single to another singer who was their friend. The singer also worked with Brian Epstein.
NME
‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Reborn Rich’ actor Song Joong-ki announces marriage and wife’s pregnancy
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, whose most recent projects include Reborn Rich and Vincenzo, has announced he’s gotten married and has a child on the way. On January 30, the 37-year-old actor uploaded a letter to his official fan cafe website announcing his marriage earlier today (January 30) to former actress Katy Louise Saunders, as well as her pregnancy.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
John Lennon Said 1 Beatles Song Designed to Be a Single ‘Never Quite Made It’
John Lennon said one Beatles song was supposed to be a single. The track appeared on an album that became a massive hit in the United Kingdom.
‘I love you all’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels live dates and announces retirement from touring
Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...
Thank God Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant ‘Learned How to Sing’ by the Time of ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Thank goodness Plant figured it out by the time of 'Led Zeppelin III' because the album required measured vocal work.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
John Lennon on the Moment He Knew the Beatles ‘Hit It Big’
The Beatles weren't always the cause of 'Beatlemania.' Here's what John Lennon said of the rock band's success and when he knew they made it.
NME
‘Lupin’ actor Adama Niane dies aged 56
Adama Niane, who was perhaps best known to international audiences for starring in Netflix series Lupin, has passed away aged 56. The French actor played the role of assassin and ex-convict Léonard Kone in the hit series, who is hired by main villain Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) in the show.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Taylor Swift Immerses Herself In Nothing But Purple Water For Dreamy New ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: Watch
Taylor Swift is busy rehearsing for her upcoming tour, but she’s still making sure to keep the content coming! At midnight on Jan. 27, she released the third music video from the Midnights album, which came out in October. The video was for the album’s opening track, “Lavender Haze,” and told the love story as sung by Taylor in the poppy song.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
U2 Reimagine ‘With or Without You’ Nearly 40 Years Later
U2 is going back to the eighties — and bringing their most iconic songs into 2023. On Friday, the band released a reimagined version of their 1987 hit “With or Without You,” the group’s first No. 1 hit in America. The song is set to be featured on the group’s upcoming LP Songs of Surrender, where they’ll rework several of their songs for today. The upcoming album is set to accompany Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The album was announced earlier this month, alongside a trailer. Additionally, some U2 fans have started receiving handwritten letters from the band that offer...
