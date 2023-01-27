Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...

7 HOURS AGO