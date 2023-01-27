ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums

Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
iheart.com

Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran Finally Collaborate on a Song!

This is one fans have been waiting on for a long time. Finally, there is a collaboration between Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran on a song called “Who We Love.”. The song is featured on Smith’s new album, “Gloria.”. Smith and Sheeran last shared a stage for...
NME

KISS announce support act for final UK tour

KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
Rolling Stone

Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
The Independent

‘I love you all’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels live dates and announces retirement from touring

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...
NME

‘Lupin’ actor Adama Niane dies aged 56

Adama Niane, who was perhaps best known to international audiences for starring in Netflix series Lupin, has passed away aged 56. The French actor played the role of assassin and ex-convict Léonard Kone in the hit series, who is hired by main villain Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) in the show.
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Rolling Stone

U2 Reimagine ‘With or Without You’ Nearly 40 Years Later

U2 is going back to the eighties — and bringing their most iconic songs into 2023. On Friday, the band released a reimagined version of their 1987 hit “With or Without You,” the group’s first No. 1 hit in America. The song is set to be featured on the group’s upcoming LP Songs of Surrender, where they’ll rework several of their songs for today. The upcoming album is set to accompany Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The album was announced earlier this month, alongside a trailer. Additionally, some U2 fans have started receiving handwritten letters from the band that offer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy