9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
rockvillenights.com
Golfdom to open Rockville store
Golf megastores come and go, but they always seem to pop up in the Rockville Pike corridor. Golfdom is the latest to take a swing at the Montgomery County golfer market. It will open a new location at 12137 Rockville Pike, in the Pike Center. This is the former Pier...
tourcounsel.com
Fair Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Fairfax, Virginia
Fair Oaks Mall is a quiet place that you can visit if you want to go shopping at the best malls, outlets and shops in Washington. Its commercial offer is very wide, so you will find well-known brand stores, department stores, among other interesting options with good offers. Featured shopping...
theburn.com
Captain Mas Seafood closes in Sterling
After 10 years in business, Captain Mas Seafood & Crab House — a staple of the local seafood scene — has closed its doors — at least for now. The restaurant, which is part of the Cascades Marketplace center, actually shut down on December 31. On social media, the owners thanked the community for its support.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Two generations of alumnae commit $22 million to Foxcroft School
Foxcroft School, a girls’ prep school in Middleburg, Virginia, has announced a $22 million gift from two generations of alumnae to help fund the construction of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) wing. The commitment from Victoria Beth Mars (’74), Pamela Mars Wright (’78), Bernadette Schuetz...
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mill and millhouse near Warrenton
The Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres just a few miles from downtown Warrenton. Almost all of the mill's working parts have been preserved, according to the Realtor.com listing. The asking price is just under $1.2 million. Take a look.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine called the “Quad god,” known...
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
sungazette.news
Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
ffxnow.com
Date set for full Herndon Festival to return this year
The Herndon Festival will return this year in the summer, bringing back a tradition that was scaled back to a carnival last year. The festival is set to take place from June 1-4 at the Northwest Federal Credit Union campus (200 Spring Street). The credit union is the title sponsor for the free event.
loudounnow.com
New Downtown Venue Has Deep Historic District Roots
Industry statistics put the median life of a restaurant at under three years; less than half will still be in business a decade after opening their doors. Leesburg restauranteur Fabian Saeidi certainly has beaten those odds, celebrating 50 years of serving diners on King Street. And he’s marking the anniversary...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
ffxnow.com
Smallest and largest homes sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 109 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $160,000 while the most expensive was $2,155,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 560 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
restaurantdive.com
Chick-fil-A to open second Little Blue Menu location
Chick-fil-A plans to open a second Little Blue Menu location, a delivery-only kitchen, in College Park, Maryland, this year, the company announced last week. The chain opened its first off-premise-only prototype in Nashville,Tennessee, in 2021 and has been testing and tweaking menu items to develop restaurant concepts Outfox Wings and Because, Burger.
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Galleria | Shopping mall in Tysons Corner, Virginia
Are you one of those people who adore luxury brands? Well, in the Tysons Galleria shopping center, you will find the most attractive offer in terms of clothing from recognized brands. In addition, you will also find department stores with accessories, footwear, and clothing from famous designers. Featured Shopping Stores:...
Virginia Taxpayers Spark Rage Over Nikole Hannah-Jones’ $33,350 Speaking Engagement
A Virginia public library system is reportedly paying 1619 Project creator and anti-racist author Nikole Hannah-Jones over $35,000 dollars for an upcoming, hour-long speaking engagement. According to the Fairfax County Times, the hefty price tag amounted to $589 per minute of Hannah-Jones’ speech, where she will be speaking on themes...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
loudounnow.com
Name Review Advances for Two Loudoun Schools
The School Board’s school renaming talks continued Tuesday with Mercer Middle School and Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School at the heart of the discussion. The school renaming process started in June 2020 after the School Board started a discussion on an action plan to combat systemic racism. The plan included a review of all division facility names, with 10 schools being flagged for review.
