NAU Flagstaff Abortion Alliance holds first semester meeting
The NAU Flagstaff Abortion Alliance held its first town hall meeting Jan. 27 in the Office of Inclusion. A new branch of the city-wide alliance of the same name, this student-led organization advocates for reproductive justice on campus and across the state. With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade...
Office of Inclusion hosts Q-Unity Welcome event
NAU’s Office of Inclusion (IMQ) welcomed students into the spring semester with food, games, karaoke and performances Jan. 25 at the IMQ Lounge. The event hosted by IMQ also served as a resource fair where NAU community members were welcomed to attend and become familiar with organizations and clubs on campus.
NAU sports in 2023, a brief glance to the future
@NAUAthletics is set up for a big spring, and the students working with @NAU_MICsports will have the opportunity to cover every bit of the action that unfolds.
Snow removal forces collide with recent storm
Flagstaff had a record-breaking snowstorm this month, with 14.8 inches of snow falling in a single day on Jan. 15. The surplus of snow has required extensive, around-the-clock plowing and continues to be a grueling process for snow removers now that the storm has come to a halt. Although this...
NAU overcomes poor early three point shooting to beat Northern Colorado, 62-59 in overtime
NAU overcomes poor early three point shooting to beat Northern Colorado, 62-59 in overtime. .@NAU_WBB storms past @UNC_BearsWBB in overtime after struggling from beyond the three-point arc. Montana Oltrogge (@montanaoltrogge) posts a 15-point 10-rebound double-double. via: @braydenhoffman.
