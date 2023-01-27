Read full article on original website
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.25%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.95%.
U.S. Stocks Down Firmly In Negative Territory; Tech Stocks Drifting Lower
(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are down firmly in negative territory on Monday, with those from the technology sector suffering sharp losses as investors await earnings updates from top notch tech firms. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Bank of England and...
Spirits maker Remy Cointreau sees weak U.S. demand deep into 2023
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) said on Friday it expected U.S. demand for cognac to weaken well into 2023, after the French spirits maker posted lower third-quarter sales as positive effects from the coronavirus pandemic fizzled out.
Recession Fears Pose Challenge to Energy Shares After Stellar Year
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A potential U.S. recession and tough comparisons to a stellar 2022 are weighing on the prospects of energy stocks delivering an encore to last year’s stunning run, despite valuations that are seen as still comparatively cheap. The S&P 500 energy sector is up 4.2% year-to-date, slightly...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Adani Group Carnage Drives Indian Shares to Over 3-Mnth Lows
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares ended more than 1% lower to hit a three-month low on Friday as a short-seller attack on Adani Group companies triggered a selloff in its shares and of the banks, wiping off a combined $48 billion in the conglomerate's market value over two days. The Nifty...
Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, and as traders remain cautious ahead of a busy week, when the US Fed, Bank of England and European Central Bank are due to lift interest rates in an effort to bring inflation down from a multi-decade high. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday.
US Stocks Open Lower; Nasdaq Down 1%
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 33,931.09 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,504.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.54% to 4,048.50. Check This Out: 5...
Dow Drops 75 Points; G Medical Innovations Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.23% to 33,901.34 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,476.46. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.68% to 4,043.02. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last...
Oil tumbles 2% as Putin lets Russian energy companies decide pricing, exports
Investing.com -- The official stance of the Kremlin is that it will not adhere to the West’s price caps on Russian oil. In reality though, President Vladimir Putin’s administration is allowing Russian oil companies to sell however many barrels at whatever price they can get. This effectively means...
Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
EUR/USD Likely to Test Moving Average Soon
The EUR/USD has been in a bull channel for over two months. The channel up is tight, which will limit the first reversal down. The market has been away from the moving average for some time. This will increase the odds of a pullback to the moving average soon. While...
Oil prices fuel doubling of profits from global commodities trading, report finds
Companies such as Vitol and Trafigura in spotlight over profits after Ukraine invasion
China Stock Rally Cools as Benchmark Flirts With Bull Market
(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks pulled back from the verge of a bull market, with the muted reopening from a week-long Lunar New Year break indicating that traders are waiting on new catalysts after a three-month rally. Most Read from Bloomberg. The CSI 300 Index pared a bulk of its...
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
Barclays turns bullish on European banks, downgrades utilities
(Reuters) -Barclays analysts on Monday upgraded Europe's banking sector, as it sees benefits of higher interest rates and healthy financials, but downgraded the utilities sector. Analysts at the British investment bank, led by Emmanuel Cau, upgraded the European banking sector to "overweight" from "market weight" and downgraded the utilities sector...
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide on Adani rout; Nigeria bonds tumble on Moody's downgrade
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Monday, as Indian shares dipped after Adani group companies extended losses and Hong Kong stocks retreated, while Nigerian government bonds dropped after a Moody's ratings downgrade for the West African nation. The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF fell 0.6%...
'Investors should fade YTD rally' argues JPMorgan's Kolanovic
© Reuters. 'Investors should fade YTD rally' argues JPMorgan's Kolanovic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic told investors on Monday that they should fade the year-to-date-rally rally as recession risks are merely postponed rather than diminished. "Fundamental confirmation for the next leg higher might not come, and instead markets could encounter...
FTSE starts week on the front foot as eyes turn to central bank meetings
The top shares in London managed to start the week with a small gain, as traders continue to eye the near record highs that the FTSE 100 reached earlier this month.Led by retailers and consumer goods companies, the top index pushed 19.72 points higher, or 0.3%, ending the day at 7,784.87.Market watchers across Europe and the US will this week have their eyes on a series of important interest rate decisions.The Bank of England, European Central Bank and US Fed are all going to meet to decide on interest rates later this week.“The FTSE 100 has pushed back into positive...
