It's not a shortage of workers. It's because of too.many lazy people. Technology has contributed to that as well as our current administration being hell bent on making us a Socialist country. I call the younger generation the "entitled" generation. They live with this idea that they are owed everything. People can say what they want about the "Boomers" but we contributed to making this country what it was. I say was because all they are trying to do now is destroy it.
both truck driving and nursing are in high demand because both of those professions are very hard jobs that most people don't have the strength to do. I'm a truck driver and while I've never been a nurse I have been a personal care giver in the past. both are tough just in different ways
there is no labor shortage just a shortage of people that actually want to work because the government is supporting them
Related
These are the 25 highest-paying jobs in the US right now
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023
How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should Prepare Differently
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
House Prices Will Rise Fastest in These 6 Cities
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
10 fast-growing jobs that pay 6 figures and don't require you to come into the office full-time
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
Route Fifty
Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.https://www.route-fifty.com
Comments / 19