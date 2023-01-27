ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route Fifty

Comments / 19

Mike Kramer
3d ago

It's not a shortage of workers. It's because of too.many lazy people. Technology has contributed to that as well as our current administration being hell bent on making us a Socialist country. I call the younger generation the "entitled" generation. They live with this idea that they are owed everything. People can say what they want about the "Boomers" but we contributed to making this country what it was. I say was because all they are trying to do now is destroy it.

Reply(2)
8
andrew
4d ago

both truck driving and nursing are in high demand because both of those professions are very hard jobs that most people don't have the strength to do. I'm a truck driver and while I've never been a nurse I have been a personal care giver in the past. both are tough just in different ways

Reply
3
Henry Sommers
3d ago

there is no labor shortage just a shortage of people that actually want to work because the government is supporting them

Reply(2)
4
Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Route Fifty

Route Fifty

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.

 https://www.route-fifty.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy