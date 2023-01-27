Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Actor Michael Shannon isn't 'condemning Alec,' suggests Rust production 'cut corners'
Actor Michael Shannon largely blamed the production crew over Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Shannon, who is making his debut directorial role with the film Eric Larue about the aftermath of a school shooting, shared his insight about on-set armory with the Chicago Tribune. "I’m not condemning...
Michael Shannon Talks Rust Tragedy And Alec Baldwin Charge: ‘It’s A Nightmare’
Actor Michael Shannon shares his honest perspective about the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin-produced western Rust.
Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance
UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Collider
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
Henry Winkler Reveals What It Would Take to Get Him in a ‘Happy Days’ Reboot
The legendary Fonzie actor Henry Winkler is open to a Happy Days reboot—but only under very specific conditions. Winkler opened up about reviving the classic TV series while chatting with Fox News at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 15. He admitted that he has “no idea” if the gang will ever return to their booth at Arnold’s Drive-In. But if they do, all his favorite former co-stars will have to be there.
Lauren London Admits Being Concerned About Having Jonah Hill As ‘You People’ Love Interest
Lauren London is opening up about how “apprehensive” she initially was about starring as Jonah Hill‘s love interest in Netflix’s You People. London stars as Amira in the Kenya Barris-directed film, the girlfriend of her Jewish boyfriend Ezra (played by Hill). The rom-com flick follows the happy couple as they work to bring together their parents, Amira’s dad and mom Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long), and Ezra’s parents Shelley (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and his casually racist dad, Arnold (David Duchovny).
Shotgun Wedding Reviews Are In, And Critics Have Thoughts About JLo And Jennifer Coolidge In New Action Rom-Com
Reviews are in for Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's new action comedy for Amazon's Prime Video.
Wilmer Valderrama's Net Worth In 2023 From 'That '70s Show' to 'NCIS' and More
Find out how much Wilmer Valderrama rakes in per episode.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
BET
Lenny Kravitz Reflects On Life With Mom Roxie Roker And Godmothers Cicely Tyson And Diahann Caroll
Lenny Kravitz is painting a picture of what the energy in the room was like growing up surrounded by iconic Black women and the words of wisdom that they instilled in him. Kravitz is the only son of The Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker, who died in 1995 of breast cancer. Cicely Tyson and Diahann Carroll, both of who had dynamic and monumental careers in Hollywood before their deaths in 2021 and 2019, were his godmothers.
Carole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98
Carole Cook, who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, has died. She was 98. Cook died of heart failure on Wednesday, three days shy of her birthday, in Beverly Hills, her husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88Hélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70 On television, Cook showed up as the ex-wife of Walter Findlay (Bill Macy) on...
‘SNL’: Sam Smith Recruits Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Dramatic Performances of ‘Unholy’ and ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” and the title track off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. For “Unholy,” Kim Petras, who features on the track, was on hand to sing her part of the hit song, emerging from beneath Smith’s extravagant pink skirt when her first verse arrived. But Petras wasn’t the only surprise guest during Smith’s performance. When it came time for them to perform “Gloria,” Sharon Stone made an unexpected appearance to help the singer debut the...
Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding Co-Stars Talk Working With Her As An Actor And Producer
JLo's new movie Shotgun Wedding will be released this weekend, and her co-stars are big fans of hers.
Everything to Know About Wolf Pack, the Supernatural Series by Teen Wolf Creator Jeff Davis
From the cast to the premiere date, here's what to know about the Paramount+ series executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is it a full moon, or are people just howling with excitement about the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack? Written and executive produced by the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, the show introduces a new a new supernatural mystery to fans of the 2011 series — and it's expected to be even darker and more intense than its predecessor. Wolf Pack...
CNET
Super Bowl 2023 Ads So Far: See Spots Starring Bryan Cranston, Meghan Trainor, Kevin Bacon
The Super Bowl isn't just for football. It's a showcase for companies to trot out their newest, wildest innovations, and for ad agencies to try to sell viewers those products and services in short commercials that are more like mini-movies. Celebrities abound, special effects dazzle, some ads zero in on...
Collider
Paul Walter Hauser’s Best Roles, From ‘Cruella’ to ‘Black Bird’
Paul Walter Hauser’s hard work is finally getting the recognition it deserves. The Golden Globe winner comes from humble beginnings in Saginaw, Michigan, far away from the entertainment world he so comfortably exists in now. Before becoming a force to be reckoned with alongside some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters, Hauser was cutting his teeth in improv comedy and scoring bit parts on popular comedies including Community, Key & Peele, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In 2014, he starred in the sports drama series Kingdom, his first recurring role that paved the way for his breakout performance in the critically acclaimed I, Tonya as Shawn Eckardt. Yes, the man who helped coordinate the infamous Nancy Kerrigan baton attack.
EW.com
Jennifer Lopez says she nearly fell off a cliff filming a Shotgun Wedding stunt with Josh Duhamel
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel nearly took 'til death do us part literally after a stunt in their new movie, Shotgun Wedding, went very, very wrong. The singer and actress, who stars as bride-to-be Darcy in the rom-com, revealed during a recent game of "Who's Who?" with BuzzFeed Celeb that she was shooting a stunt with Duhamel, who plays her fictional fiancé Tom, when she nearly fell off the edge of a cliff.
Popculture
Gabrielle Union Teases Potential New 'Bring It On' Movie
Gabrielle Union recently discussed the possibility of a Bring It On revival and the likelihood of it occurring. Variety spoke with Union at the Truth Be Told season 3 premiere on Thursday, and she explained what "in development" means in Hollywood. "We've been developing a sequel forever," Union told the outlet. "But for folks who don't exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years." The hit cheerleading flick also starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford. It led to five direct-to-video sequels and one special Halloween television installment, each featuring a new cast. Union, who played Isis in the 2000 film, first discussed reuniting with her Bring It On co-stars during an interview with James Corden in 2020. Union said she attended a public panel with original cast members, and they were "all on board."
