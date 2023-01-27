Along with a look at what's to come with HBO's The Last of Us S01E04, Nick Offerman & Murray Bartlett discuss Bill & Frank's journey & more. It's been a pretty good couple of days for Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us. As if getting a Season 2 green light wouldn't have been reason enough to celebrate, the live-action adaptation of the popular video game decided to show folks the true beauty, tragedy & grace that television storytelling can bring. Of course, we're talking about Nick Offerman's Bill & Murray Bartlett's Frank and the love story that was created for them exclusively for the series. So to kick off the week, we have a sneak preview of what's to come this weekend with S01E04 "Please Hold My Hand" (directed by Jeremy Webb and written by Mazin). Along with that, we have a look behind the scenes at S01E03 "Long Long Time" as Mazin, Druckmann, Offerman & Bartlett discuss fleshing out for the series what the game didn't offer regarding Bill & Frank. After that, we have the latest episode of "The Last of Us Podcast," where host Troy Baker and Mazin & Druckmann discuss departing from the game for the sake of the series, why Offerman & Bartlett were perfect casting decisions, and an easter egg referencing the game that's waiting for viewers at the end of the episode.

2 HOURS AGO