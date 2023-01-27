Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
‘Succession’ guest star Sanaa Lathan teases whether she will reprise her role as Lisa Arthur
Sanaa Lathan is promoting her new film Young. Wild. Free., but recently took some time to address whether or not we’ll be seeing her reprise her role as Lisa Arthur for Succession’s fourth season. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at Sundance, Lathan confirmed that while she hasn’t been...
The Last of Us Ep. 4 Look; Offerman, Bartlett on Bill & Frank's Story
Along with a look at what's to come with HBO's The Last of Us S01E04, Nick Offerman & Murray Bartlett discuss Bill & Frank's journey & more. It's been a pretty good couple of days for Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us. As if getting a Season 2 green light wouldn't have been reason enough to celebrate, the live-action adaptation of the popular video game decided to show folks the true beauty, tragedy & grace that television storytelling can bring. Of course, we're talking about Nick Offerman's Bill & Murray Bartlett's Frank and the love story that was created for them exclusively for the series. So to kick off the week, we have a sneak preview of what's to come this weekend with S01E04 "Please Hold My Hand" (directed by Jeremy Webb and written by Mazin). Along with that, we have a look behind the scenes at S01E03 "Long Long Time" as Mazin, Druckmann, Offerman & Bartlett discuss fleshing out for the series what the game didn't offer regarding Bill & Frank. After that, we have the latest episode of "The Last of Us Podcast," where host Troy Baker and Mazin & Druckmann discuss departing from the game for the sake of the series, why Offerman & Bartlett were perfect casting decisions, and an easter egg referencing the game that's waiting for viewers at the end of the episode.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Anissa Jones: The Sad, Short and Tragic Life of the "Family Affair" Star
She was one of the darlings of 1960s family television. She was also one of several former child-stars who died too young after years of being in the spotlight that proved to be overwhelming.
Perry Mason Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more
Here’s everything we know about Perry Mason Season 2, the return of the world-famous detective and lawyer on HBO, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more. In 2020, Matthew Rhys made his debut as Erle Stanley Gardner’s criminal defense lawyer in Perry Mason Season 1, chronicling his origin story in 1930s Los Angeles.
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
This is no joke, this is catering! See Adam Scott and crew in Party Down season 3 first trailer
The gang's back together in the first trailer for the long-awaited third season of cult fave Party Down. Original stars Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally are joined by new series regulars Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao for enough jokes and gags to make your pink bowtie spin.
‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ and ‘Family Guy’ Renewed for Two More Seasons Each at Fox
Fox has ordered two more seasons of its staple animated comedies “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy,” continuing their long-time runs on Fox through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle. The renewals guarantee Seasons 14 and 15 for “Bob’s Burgers,” the 22nd and 23rd Seasons of “Family Guy” and the record-setting 35th and 36th Seasons for “The Simpsons,” extending its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history. “With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, Fox...
The Simpsons renewed through 2025, will pass 800-episode mark
Nope, The Simpsons isn't going anywhere. Except into seasons 35 and 36. Fox announced on Thursday that it has renewed the forever-running, record-breaking, oft-quoted animated comedy for two more seasons. The upcoming season 34 finale will serve as the 750th episode, and factoring in a handful of additional installments already in reserve, The Simpsons will pass the jaw-dropping 800-episode milestone with this extension.
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Trailer Drops With Explosions & Crash Landings, Confirms Ed Speleers & Todd Stashwick Castings
The trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard dropped during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game. Paramount+ will premiere the final season on Thursday, Feb. 16 in the U.S. and new episodes of the 10-episode season will be available every Thursday. The trailer also confirmed the addition of two new cast members with Ed Speleers (You) joining as a series regular who aids Beverly Crusher’s medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten, and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys), who will also appear in a recurring role as captain of the U.S.S. Titan. Star Trek: Picard...
Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons
Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
HBO ‘The Last of Us’ Series Confirms Season 2 Renewal
Filled with creepy crawlers, an apocalyptic story, and themes of found family, HBO’s The Last of Us has quickly become a fan favorite. The show was renewed for a second season after premiering two episodes. The drama series adapted from the popular video game by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.
‘Bosch: Legacy’ Cast: Max Martini Will Play an LAPD Detective in Season 2
A fresh face will be joining the Bosch: Legacy cast when the show returns for season 2 on Amazon Freevee. Actor Max Martini will play a new character named Don Ellis. Max Martini joins the ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 cast. Martini’s character is a vice cop in the...
‘Party Down’ Trailer: Adam Scott and Gang Are Back for the Long-Awaited Reboot
It’s about to turn up because “Party Down” is back! The beloved Starz original comedy series has officially returned 14 years since the show debuted in 2009. Original stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, and Martin Starr, plus Season 2 addition Megan Mullally, are reprising their respective roles for the revival series. Lizzy Caplan is the only original actor not returning (hopefully, yet!) for the reboot. Check out the trailer below. The cater-waiter comedy centers on aspiring actor Henry (Scott), whose apathetic bartending skills sustain his dreams of being a Hollywood star. Henry works for Party Down catering company,...
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Official Trailer Signals A Journey's End
With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard kicking off its final run on February 16th, here's a look at the official trailer for the third season. In what we're pretty sure will be foreshadowing for how we handle FOX's Super Bowl LVII, our focus during CBS's NFL AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals really didn't have a whole lot to do with the actual game. With Rihanna rocking "The Big Game's" halftime show, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul reuniting for PopCorners, and very interesting rumblings about some trailers set to drop, can you blame us? But you can't have a Super Bowl without knowing who's competing, so tonight's playoff game was highlighted by the release of the official trailer (along with some very cool new key art) for the third & final season of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard. And without giving too much away, let's just say that it feels like this season will have a little something for every "Star Trek" fan to appreciate. So think "epic"…
Lucky Hank: What We Know About The Upcoming Bob Odenkirk TV Series
Bob Odenkirk is making his return to television with the new series, Lucky Hank. Here is what we know about it.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
‘A Million Little Things’ Kicks Off Final Season With Funeral (PHOTOS)
On the one hand, A Million Little Things began with the death of Jon (Ron Livingston, returning for the farewell season). On the other hand, despite the nice parallel, we’re not sure how we feel about the ABC drama saying goodbye to someone else in the final season premiere.
