Pamela Anderson Tells ‘Pam & Tommy’ Creators They Owe Her ‘A Public Apology’

“The divorce from Tommy [Lee] was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” Pamela Anderson writes in the excerpt of her new memoir, Love Pamela, that PEOPLE published ahead of the book’s Jan. 31 release date. In the section, Pamela, 55, writes about the destructive end of her marriage to Tommy, 60. She and the Mötley Crüe drummer tied the knot in 1995, and their love resulted in their sons, Brandon and Dylan. “We just wanted to have babies and be together forever,” writes Pamela, who notes that her “relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”

12 DAYS AGO