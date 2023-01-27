Pamela Anderson Tells ‘Pam & Tommy’ Creators They Owe Her ‘A Public Apology’

Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. “He opened his robe and flashed me...
musictimes.com
Kid Rock Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + What He Did to Tommy Lee For Pamela Anderson
Kid Rock is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and actor. He's one of the most successful ones out there, with a $150 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kid Rock is renowned for his genre-defying music, which often incorporates rock, hip-hop, and country elements. Kid Rock has complete control...
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Reveals When She Realized Kid Rock Was Not the One -- and Where She Stands With Ex Tommy Lee
Pamela Anderson knew right away that things weren't going to work out with Kid Rock. Ahead of the release of her memoir, the 55-year-old actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and revealed how she knew her marriage to the 52-year-old singer wouldn't last. Kid Rock was Anderson's second...
Pamela Anderson ‘Crushed’ By Divorcing Tommy Lee Despite The Abuse: He’s The Only One I’ve Ever ‘Truly Loved’
“The divorce from Tommy [Lee] was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” Pamela Anderson writes in the excerpt of her new memoir, Love Pamela, that PEOPLE published ahead of the book’s Jan. 31 release date. In the section, Pamela, 55, writes about the destructive end of her marriage to Tommy, 60. She and the Mötley Crüe drummer tied the knot in 1995, and their love resulted in their sons, Brandon and Dylan. “We just wanted to have babies and be together forever,” writes Pamela, who notes that her “relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”
Sea Coast Echo
Pamela Anderson's ex Tommy Lee 'trashed her trailer' after Baywatch kiss
Pamela Anderson claims her ex-husband Tommy Lee "trashed" her trailer after she kissed her 'Baywatch' co-star David Chokachi onscreen. The 55-year-old actress has opened up about her life in a Netflix documentary titled 'Pamela, a Love Story' in which she lifts the lid on her rocky relationship with the Motley Crue drummer and in one scene she reads a journal entry which she wrote during her marriage which described Tommy flying into a rage over a smooch on her TV show.
Tim Allen Posts Powerful Message Days After Denying Pamela Anderson’s ‘Flashing’ Claims
Days after he made headlines for allegedly exposing himself to Pamela Anderson on the set of his 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, Tim Allen takes to his Twitter account to share a powerful message. In the tweet, Allen quotes American writer William Arthur Ward. “Do more than belong: participate,” the tweet...
Evan Peters Told His Ex-Girlfriend Emma Roberts That Kissing Her Was Like ‘Kissing Cloris Leachman’
Why actor Evan Peters once told his ex-fiancée Emma Roberts that kissing her was like "kissing Cloris Leachman."
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set, Actor Denies Allegation
In her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela,Pamela Anderson opens up about the ups and downs of her life, loves and career -- including an upsetting incident that she claims happened on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on the first two seasons of the...
Pamela Anderson on Overcoming Abuse, Heartbreak and Never Giving Up: 'I Did It Against the Odds'
In a new memoir and documentary, Pamela Anderson says, "I wanted to make sure it was from the heart" Pamela Anderson wrote much of her new memoir, Love, Pamela, from her grandparents' former farmhouse on Vancouver Island, not far from where she grew up. It was there that she began to retrace her life, back to the beginning. "I do feel like I've definitely figured out who I'm not over a lifetime and now I'm remembering who I am," Anderson, 55, says in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "And who that...
Jon Peters Leaves Wife of 12 Days Pamela Anderson $10 Million in Will
Jon Peters will always Love, Pamela. The Hollywood producer, 77, shared what he left in his will for ex Pamela Anderson "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart," he told Variety on Jan. 26....
SFGate
Michael J. Fox Praises Christopher Lloyd, Says Their Friendship Took Off on ‘Back to the Future Part III’: ‘He’s Not Just a Crazy Guy, He’s an Artist’
Michael J. Fox nearly broke the internet last October when he reunited with “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd on stage at New York Comic Con. The duo were on the verge of tears as Fox emotionally hugged Lloyd and Lloyd put his arm around Fox. Their reunion led many “Back to the Future” fans to wonder if the two might collaborate on screen again. Fox reflected lovingly on Lloyd at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, revealing their friendship didn’t take shape until the third “Back to the Future” movie.
Eddie Murphy Reveals The Classic Scene He Filmed That Helped Him Realize He Had 'Arrived' In Show Business
Eddie Murphy revealed which of his classic movies helped tell him that he had truly "arrived" in Hollywood.
POPSUGAR
Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Never Read a Letter From "Pam & Tommy" Star Lily James
Hulu's miniseries "Pam & Tommy" earned Lily James an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe nomination, but the real Pamela Anderson has no interest in watching the actor's performance. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Anderson said that not only did she have zero involvement with the series, she also refused to read a letter James sent explaining why she wanted to play the "Baywatch" star.
ComicBook
Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023 and while there were some exciting announced guests — The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza hosted with Sam Smith as musical guest — there was an unannounced cameo that took viewers by surprise. Sharon Stone stunned audiences when she popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria" and now, Stone is herself breaking her silence on that stunning appearance.
ETOnline.com
Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex Corey Feldman, Talks First Date After 25 Years Apart
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman are reliving their past together. The exes had a touching reunion on The Drew Barrymore Show this week after 25 years apart, and they gushed about one another and growing up together. "I'm so happy to see you. I can't even tell you," Barrymore tells...
New this week: Shania, 'Princess Power' and Pamela Anderson
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.MOVIES— If you haven’t managed to catch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” yet, the Marvel sequel arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday with a batch of five Oscar nominations to its name, including best supporting actress for Angela Bassett and original song (“Lift Me Up,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler). In his review, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that, “‘Wakanda Forever’ is overlong, a little unwieldy and...
Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding Co-Stars Talk Working With Her As An Actor And Producer
JLo's new movie Shotgun Wedding will be released this weekend, and her co-stars are big fans of hers.
Jennifer Lopez: ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star Josh Duhamel saved me from cliff fall
She could have been Jenny from the drop. Jennifer Lopez credits onscreen husband Josh Duhamel with saving her life in a stunt gone wrong. Speaking to BuzzFeed, the duo — along with fellow “Shotgun Wedding” stars Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin, Callie Hernandez, D’Arcy Carden and Steve Coulter — were asked which cast member was the most likely to nail a stunt on the first take. The 53-year-old “Jenny From the Block” singer claimed that she and her 50-year-old hunky co-star “got pretty good” at stunt work for the film, which dropped Friday on Prime Video, especially when they were handcuffed together “to...
‘Shrinking’ Creator Admits He Was ‘Prepared’ For Harrison Ford To Turn Down His Role (Exclusive)
Movie legend Harrison Ford, 80, is popping up on the small screen again in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking. Harrison stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, who takes issue with the borderline unethical therapy tactics used by his mentee Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel). At the show’s New York City red carpet premiere on January 24, creator Bill Lawrence, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he bravely asked Harrison to star in the show, expecting that the Star Wars alum would respectfully decline the offer.
Eddie Murphy Explains Why 48 Hours Still Works After 40 Years, And Compares It To The Humor In Netflix's You People
Eddie Murphy's latest film, You People, mines racial tension for humor. It reminds us of 48 Hrs., and Murphy tells us why that film still holds up.
