The Baltimore Sun

Darren O’Day, Orioles reliever from 2012 to 2018, retires after 15 major league seasons

Darren O’Day is calling it a day. O’Day, a key cog in the Orioles’ bullpen for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018, announced his retirement from baseball Monday after 15 years in the major leagues. O’Day, 40, pitched for six different organizations and is best known for his submarine delivery — a style that made him one of baseball’s best set-up men during his prime. The Jacksonville, Florida, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Rockies' Monfort calls out Padres spending, roster construction

Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort is skeptical of the way the San Diego Padres have constructed their roster. "What the Padres are doing, I don’t 100% agree with, though I know that our fans probably agree with it. We’ll see how it works out," Monfort said Saturday, according to the Denver Post's Patrick Saunders.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Yankees name Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach

The New York Yankees named former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson an assistant hitting coach on Monday. Wilkerson, 45, was a career .247 hitter in eight seasons with Montreal/Washington, Texas, Seattle and Toronto. He had 122 home runs and 399 RBIs in 972 games. Wilkerson joins the Yankees from Jacksonville University,...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Yankees finally fill out coaching staff with Brad Wilkerson hire

With spring training two weeks away, the Yankees have finally completed their coaching staff. They did so by naming Brad Wilkerson their assistant hitting coach on Monday, filling the spot that opened up when Hensley Meulens left to become the Rockies’ hitting coach. Wilkerson, 45, brings eight seasons of MLB experience to the staff. He will team up with hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes. A former outfielder who played for the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, Wilkerson spent the past three years as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Jacksonville University. The rest of the Yankees’ coaching staff from 2022 is set to return this season. Pitchers and catchers report to Tampa by Feb. 16.

