It’s a thing nowadays in the major leagues for clubs to have three hitting coaches, a No. 1 guy and two assistants. The Yankees like for at least one of them to have big-league experience, and that aspect wasn’t on manager Aaron Boone’s staff when assistant Hensley Meulens left in November to become the top hitting coach with the Colorado Rockies.
Darren O’Day, Orioles reliever from 2012 to 2018, retires after 15 major league seasons
Darren O’Day is calling it a day. O’Day, a key cog in the Orioles’ bullpen for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018, announced his retirement from baseball Monday after 15 years in the major leagues. O’Day, 40, pitched for six different organizations and is best known for his submarine delivery — a style that made him one of baseball’s best set-up men during his prime. The Jacksonville, Florida, ...
theScore
Rockies' Monfort calls out Padres spending, roster construction
Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort is skeptical of the way the San Diego Padres have constructed their roster. "What the Padres are doing, I don’t 100% agree with, though I know that our fans probably agree with it. We’ll see how it works out," Monfort said Saturday, according to the Denver Post's Patrick Saunders.
Destiny Brought Brown and Baker Together With Houston Astros
Houston Astros Dana Brown and manager Dusty Baker could have been a deadly combo years ago, now they finally get the chance in 2023.
Huskies Offer Versatile SoCal Back Who Does It All
Peyton Waters was co-MVP of his conference as a junior.
Clayton News Daily
Mariners' Jerry Dipoto: team likely done adding to roster before camp
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto appeared on the latest Locked On Mariners podcast with Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode and offered a fairly thorough review of the club’s offseason strategy and overall roster makeup leading into the 2023 campaign. First off, they’re likely done spending for the time being …
Yankees finally fill out coaching staff with Brad Wilkerson hire
With spring training two weeks away, the Yankees have finally completed their coaching staff. They did so by naming Brad Wilkerson their assistant hitting coach on Monday, filling the spot that opened up when Hensley Meulens left to become the Rockies’ hitting coach. Wilkerson, 45, brings eight seasons of MLB experience to the staff. He will team up with hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes. A former outfielder who played for the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, Wilkerson spent the past three years as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Jacksonville University. The rest of the Yankees’ coaching staff from 2022 is set to return this season. Pitchers and catchers report to Tampa by Feb. 16.
