With spring training two weeks away, the Yankees have finally completed their coaching staff. They did so by naming Brad Wilkerson their assistant hitting coach on Monday, filling the spot that opened up when Hensley Meulens left to become the Rockies’ hitting coach. Wilkerson, 45, brings eight seasons of MLB experience to the staff. He will team up with hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes. A former outfielder who played for the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, Wilkerson spent the past three years as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Jacksonville University. The rest of the Yankees’ coaching staff from 2022 is set to return this season. Pitchers and catchers report to Tampa by Feb. 16.

